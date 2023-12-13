Opinion

Bizarre conspiracy theories on FA Cup ticket prices for Newcastle United fans at Sunderland

Newcastle United fans are looking forward to that rarest of things, a derby match.

The last one was back in 2016 and now it is back on, for one game only.

The FA Cup throwing the two clubs together for the first time in most of our lifetimes and in 24 days time Sunderland v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 6 January (12.45pm kick-off).

A lot of talk in advance of the match of course, especially from Newcastle United fans wondering just how many tickets will be allocated to away fans.

The competition rules state that away fans are entitled to 15% of the stadium capacity, so in the case of 49k Stadium of Light, would be around 7,300. However, the reality is that for high profile / high risk matches, the Police / SAG (Safety Advisory Group) will advise / insist on a lower amount of tickets to be given to away fans.

Newcastle United fans still waiting to see just how many tickets will be allocated and of course, how much those tickets will be.

In this vacuum of no news as yet, I have seen some bizarre conspiracy theories on FA Cup ticket prices for Newcastle United fans at this impending Sunderland game.

The claims / conspiracies that Sunderland are going to massively raise prices for Newcastle United fans, charge them far more than the home supporters, or at least try to. With claims Sunderland intend to / want to charge Newcastle United fans as much as £50 and their own fans far less.

As I say, this is just bizarre.

The standard practice, for all clubs / FA Cup matches, is that home and away fans all pay the same, apart from sometimes for premium areas in some parts of the stadium where home fans will pay MORE than the away fans.

It is only in very rare situations that in the FA Cup away fans are ever charged more than home fans in equivalent seating areas AND that has to be agreed by both clubs.

So the idea that the Newcastle United owners would agree to NUFC fans paying £50 and the Sunderland fans paying say £25, is ludicrous.

It is also worth pointing out that any inflated prices, for home fans, away fans, or both, would benefit Newcastle United as much as Sunderland. Plus of course this is a massive occasion for the Mackems, all of them getting very excited that for once they will have a full stadium, unless of course their owner is going to charge everybody £50…

For FA Cup matches, all the match costs are deducted from the ticket sales, so the fees and expenses of the match officials, and other allowed match expenses such as gate attendants, turnstile operators, stewards, police charges, floodlighting, first aid helpers and so on, with even the travelling and accommodation expenses (if needed) of the visiting club able to be deducted.

The profit that is then left over is shared in three ways, each club getting 45% and 10% going to The FA and going into the central pot for prize money etc.

So when Sunderland played their last FA Cup match on 8 February 2023, all the profits were shared equally with Fulham. The crowd that day was 29,651 and that included 430 away fans, with Sunderland AND Fulham fans paying £15 each (£5 concessions).

Not saying it is right but with demand and supply little wonder if Sunderland put their prices up for this derby game, they would be mugs not to. When a smaller lower division club gets one of the big boys, especially in a derby match, then prices are going to be higher, as compared to if they were playing Fulham for instance.

As I say above though, any ticket prices agreed for home and away fans will be equally shared between Sunderland AND Newcastle United, after costs and aside from the 10% into the central pot.

I also saw some Newcastle United fans claiming Chelsea were ripping off away fans for the League Cup quarter-final next Tuesday. However, once again, simply a case of supply and demand AND both clubs equally benefitting from the gate receipts. If Chelsea are ripping off anybody, it is mostly their own fans, rather than the 4,000 or so Newcastle fans. Chelsea have three cup price levels depending on how attractive the game is, with adults charged £26, £32 or £38.

For example, when they played AFC Wimbledon in an earlier round, Chelsea charged the £26 price level (for home AND away fans) and the game didn’t sell out.

For this Newcastle quarter-final, Chelsea charging their supporters and Newcastle fans £38 and it is of course sold out.

Football ticket prices in England are of course generally too high, nobody would disagree with that, or they shouldn’t.

However, it is all a bit lame to claim Newcastle United fans are being specifically targeted, when in these cup matches the home supporters pay exactly the same price AND there is a lot more of them doing so!

(***When Sunderland this season played at home and lost to League Two Crewe in the League Cup in August, 10,763 turned up and (both sets of fans) paid £10 and £5 concessions, with both clubs benefitting equally when the profits were divided)

(***For league matches, whether Premier League or lower leagues, the home club does of course keep all the profits from gate receipts / ticket sales)