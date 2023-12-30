Opinion

Bigger stadium : Guaranteed tickets : Ability to spend more money – Not asking for much

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going, as we are now set to move into 2024.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag before the festive season kicked off.

Here we have 12 year old Chuks McPeake and his dad Greg:

What would be a perfect Newcastle United Christmas present to unwrap?

Greg – Season tickets obviously.

Chuks – Win an away game.

In 2023, what have been your three best Newcastle United moments?

Greg – Seeing us in a cup final again. Getting that top four spot. Watching the Spurs game in a Peckham boozer while the Millwall old boys cheered all the goals going in. That look on Jacob Murphy’s face.

Chuks – Champions League qualification. League Cup run. Signing Tonali

In 2023, what have been your three worst Newcastle United moments?

Greg – Cup Final defeat. That Liverpool game! We were so fortunate and grateful to get tickets. I could not put into words how I felt at the final whistle. PSG penalty.

Chuks – Cup Final defeat. Tonali ban. Poor away form so far.

In January, NUFC play Sunderland in the FA Cup, plus PL matches v Liverpool, Man City and Villa. Would you take defeat to the Mackems if it guaranteed three PL wins in January?

Greg – Let us just get this out of the way is all I’m going to say.

Chuks – Anything to beat Sunderland

If you could guarantee five NUFC players to be fit for the rest of the season (including all those currently unavailable), who would you choose?

Greg – Pope, Botman, Bruno, Big Joe, Isak

Chuks – Pope, Botman, Bruno, Gordon, Isak

Would you have a problem dressing up in a red and white Santa outfit if asked to?

Greg – Yes, was convinced someone was going to buy me something red and white to wear for Xmas. Got a Newcastle mug and a picture of our eight nil win at Sheffield.

Chuks – No, it’s Christmas.

If you could invite three current Newcastle United players to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

Greg – Anthony Gordon so we could talk fashion. Jacob Murphy because he comes across as having attitude but still a laugh.

Chuks – Bruno for banter. Paul Dummett because he is Paul Dummett, Gordon because he needs help, his hair is fine but he needs help.

If you could invite three past Newcastle United players and/or managers around to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

Greg – Micky Quinn, just to find out if he remembers me and my drunk mates in the pub after the game. Top bloke. Bobby Robson for his vast knowledge and to find out if he remembers smiling waving and giving me a big thumbs up as I stood at the side of the road applauding and cheering the team bus outside Chalk Farm tube station on a Tuesday afternoon after finishing work. Chris Hughton as well.

Chuks – Ben Arfa, genius football star. Alan Shearer because he is a legend. Paul Gascoigne because my dad keeps banging on about him and I met Chris Armstong who told me Gazza was the best guy he had met in football

Assuming you don’t think that position has been reached already, what would it take for you to think Newcastle United needed to consider replacing Eddie Howe?

Greg – What Eddie has done is amazing. It would be something ridiculous for me to want him replaced. However, our owners have a different perspective here.

Chuks – If we don’t get top four next season no issue with him being sacked

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2024…

Greg – Bigger stadium, Bigger stadium, Bigger stadium.

Chuks – Ability to spend more money. Bigger stadium. Guaranteed tickets.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

Greg – Not to gloat when we win the FA Cup and get Champions League again

Chuks – Don’t know.

Do you think this FA Cup derby match will make you wish for more derbies to return in years to come, or never to happen again?

Greg – My kids got angry with me when they saw my reaction to a youngster wearing a Sunderland shirt in Camberwell. Never want to play them.

Chuks – Yes, who wouldn’t?

Win the FA Cup or League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

Greg – Simple. Silverware.

Chuks- 2nd and 4th all day.

Three words to sum up what has happened this season so far?

Greg – Injuries, VAR. Margins

Chuks – Injuries, really unlucky

What are your favourite ever past Newcastle United Christmas time moments / memories. Could be any kind of memories – matches, presents, whatever?

Greg – Someone in my extended family down here will always buy me something Newcastle related. I have had several Newcastle United mugs and it always amuses me the look of disgust on the youngsters faces at work when it dawns that I support such a team.

Chuks – I don’t have any Christmas memories. I can’t even remember Christmas 2022.