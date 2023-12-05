Opinion

Big Dan Burn plays a blinder on the Monday Night Club

Commentaries from BBC Radio Newcastle are essential, if you cannot watch a match either in person or on the TV.

Less welcome are some of the national football phone-ins and Talking Heads programmes, with far too many wind-up merchants polluting the airwaves.

There are, though, some exceptions, such as the Monday Night Club hosted by Mark Chapman.

This week’s episode was a must listen. Big Dan Burn was the special guest.

He’s a proper Wysiwyg (What You See Is What You Get) on the pitch and there was no way he would give less than 100% in the studio. His comments were full of insight and no little humour. The other contributors were Chris Sutton (enough said) and Rory Smith, chief soccer correspondent of The New York Times.

Try to listen to the whole two hours on BBC Sounds; you won’t regret it.

For those unable or unwilling to find the time, here are a few points, cribbed while I should have been caring for Lily, my baby granddaughter. Suffice to say, I’m in the doghouse with Mrs Ritter!

BDB was asked how he found the atmosphere in the dressing room when he arrived at the end of the transfer window in January 2022.

He said at other clubs where he had been involved in relegation scraps, players would pass the buck, blame their teammates, not pull together, moan if they were left on the bench There was none of that at St James’ Park when he signed. The positivity had surprised him. He praised Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie in particular for their good attitude.

He also said the decision to move from Brighton and Hove Albion was made almost instantly when the offer came, even though he was a regular starter in a team pushing for a European berth.

“I was taking a risk and [if we had been relegated] I might never have played in the Premier League again. It was a gamble.”

Callum Wilson, no stranger to radio work, left an audio calling card to make BDB feel welcome. This referred to the Man from Blyth’s missing finger and the question of whether it ever became a problem.

Burn replied that the only difficulty he encountered was at the McDonald’s drive-in, when the change would sometimes slip through his hand!

Twelve months after he was signed, Anthony Gordon joined. Burn acknowledged that United have a certain way of playing that can make things difficult for newcomers. He was asked to describe that style and said: “Intensity is our identity.” Gordon had taken a while to find his feet and to earn the manager’s trust. This season, he was on fire.

There had been no love lost between United and Gordon when he played for Everton and appealed for a penalty that wasn’t awarded. “It probably was a penalty,” Burn admitted. On a wider point, he said he didn’t like most of his opponents. “It’s different when you play with them. It’s probably a wingers vs full-backs thing. The wingers tend to be arrogant.”

Sutton asked Dan Burn how they approached the Chelsea game after the two-week international break that followed the defeat at Bournemouth.

Burn said it was the same as the response after losing at Brighton. There was no feeling sorry for themselves, no talk of the injuries afflicting the team, Eddie just restated that they were better than they had shown in those two defeats.

United’s approach had changed last season after surviving the fight against relegation, because they were more confident, they played a more expansive game.

More teams were prepared to take on Manchester City. “I’ve played there plenty of times and got battered” while trying to hold out for a goalless draw. He saw no point in going there and only shutting up shop. He never enjoyed doing that in any match.

The physical challenge of playing 46 games a season in the Championship was vey hard, whereas the mental challenge of coping simultaneously with the Premier League and the Champions League was tougher. “You cannot switch off for a millisecond.” Burn felt there was a lack of appreciation for the demands the team faced this season.

“You don’t need to field a settled team week after week because you are constantly so well drilled in training that everyone knows what they should do and where they should be.” That was one reason United had managed to cope with so many injuries in this campaign.

He said there were a lot of similarities between Howe and his previous manager, Graham Potter at Brighton.

The same well-drilled quality made Manchester City difficult to beat, while Guardiola’s quick tactical changes could take a game away from you before you realised what had happened. He said Kyle Walker went to a full-on right-winger role for a few minutes at the Etihad this season and United took a few minutes to adjust.

United might appear to play with a conventional back four but “we do things a bit differently, with Tripps taking a higher position, the shape changing to a back three when we attack. It’s like a game of chess.”

Burn also described the tactics Howe devised to counter Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hybrid role when we played Liverpool. He said versatility among footballers was nowadays a lot more common than when he started. Players in defensive roles were far more comfortable on the ball.

He agreed with the suggestion that because children in Europe were schooled by academies from a young age rather than learning from street football, there were probably only two jobs that couldn’t be taught: the willingness to hurl yourself in front of a ball flying at high-speed; and goal scoring.

“There are that many analysts now, [opposition] teams know what’s coming.” He wasn’t a huge fan of statistics, they certainly weren’t the be-all and end-all when assessing performances, but they could be useful in working out where the team needed to improve.

Overall, there were far fewer proper tackles in the game than when he started out. Often, his job was not to go for the ball but to shepherd an opponent into an area where United could defend whatever happened more comfortably.

“I’d love to play against a winger who wasn’t inverted. Twenty years ago, I knew what he was likely to do [go on the outside]. But facing Saka, I know he can go either way.”

As with all good shows, Burn saved the best till last.

He discussed the FA Cup draw and described how he and his brother, who as children shared a season ticket, would each pick out the matches they didn’t want to miss. Sunderland was the special one.

If any Newcastle United fan doubts how seriously the players will take next month’s game, just listen to Big Dan Burn.