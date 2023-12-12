News

BBC Sport report – Sources tell them surprise Newcastle United player set to return on Saturday

An interesting one from BBC Sport.

They are reporting the imminent return of a Newcastle United player well ahead of schedule.

BBC Sport quoting a ‘source’ close to the player, saying Dan Burn is set to return to the matchday squad on Saturday, for the Fulham match.

The BBC Sport report (see below) say that whilst Burn is unlikely to start the Fulham match, his return to the matchday squad will be another massive boost, with Longstaff and Wilson having returned on Sunday, whilst the likes of Willock, Botman, Barnes and Anderson are also heavily rumoured to be set to return before we see 2024.

If Dan Burn is indeed able to make Saturday’s squad, it will be only six weeks since picking up that nasty freak back injury against Arsenal, at the time it was thought at least past the new year and even potentially a sizeable time longer that that he’d be out.

BBC Sport report – 12 December 2023:

‘Newcastle hope to have defender Dan Burn back from injury ahead of schedule, and he could be in the squad for the visit of Fulham on Saturday.

Burn, 31, has not played since fracturing his back in three places in the win over Arsenal on 4 November, and the initial prognosis was he would be missing for 10 weeks.

But a source close to the player has confirmed to BBC Sport that he is recovering better than expected and could even return this weekend.

Although he is not expected to start, his return will be welcomed by manager Eddie Howe, who remains in the midst of an injury crisis.

Burn will join BBC Radio 5 Live for coverage of Newcastle’s Champions League group finale against AC Milan on Wednesday.’