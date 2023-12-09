News

BBC Sport pundit with this interesting Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking in the aftermath of Newcastle United losing at Everton, with Spurs away next up.

An eighth Premier League away match of the season for Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou needs a positive result after taking only one point from the past five games.

“But we already know he will carry on playing in the same way, which means anything can happen here.

“Newcastle’s away form has not been great recently, with just one league win on the road so far this season, but they are not going to change their approach either.

“Both teams are missing some key players through injury but neither side will just try to shut up shop.

“I feel like this is going to be really open, with both teams going for it… and lots of goals.

“Prediction: Tottenham 3 Newcastle 3”

The BBC Sport man is pretty spot on I think with his Newcastle United comments and indeed Spurs ones, at least to a large degree.

A lot of early season hype about Tottenham but they have only picked up one point from a possible last fifteen and that is despite taking the lead in all of these five matches.

Whilst the BBC Sport man is absolutely correct that Newcastle need to improve their away record, the same can be said with Spurs and their home form.

They have the worst home form of all the top eight in the table and have lost their last three on home turf.

Whilst I can’t see any chance of it ending in a goalless draw, Chris Sutton’s predicting Spurs to score three doesn’t match their home form this season. Only one team in the top 12 has scored fewer goals at home and Spurs haven’t scored three times in any home PL game this season.

Whilst I don’t think Spurs are a poor team, I do think that if Newcastle can play as they did against Chelsea, PSG and Man U, then this game is there to be won. It was very uncharacteristic mistakes by Trippier and Newcastle that gifted the game to Everton late on, something that Eddie Howe will have drilled into them, it can’t be repeated.

Obviously a player or two returning from the missing list wouldn’t do Newcastle United any harm either…