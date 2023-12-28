Opinion

BBC Sport pundit with nuanced analysis – My opinion on Newcastle United hasn’t changed

Really good from this BBC Sport pundit, his Newcastle United analysis.

Michael Brown pretty much perfectly summing up the position at the moment.

The BBC Sport pundit declaring ‘My opinion on Newcastle hasn’t changed and if there was ever a side that has been overloaded it’s them.’

To his credit Eddie Howe is at pains to never use the ridiculous missing list of players as an excuse.

He does of course mention it as a factor that isn’t helping, it would be ridiculous not to, although that doesn’t stop so many journalists and pundits with a clear anti-Newcastle United from dismissing it as simply a case of every club gets injuries.

Well that is true, every club has players missing, BUT not like this current Newcastle United situation!

Eddie Howe’s side have scored first in four of their last five matches but have found it tough going as matches progress and lack of option to change / refresh during matches. Never mind changing team selections game to game.

As this BBC Sport pundit says, room for optimism now that a few players are coming back and the match schedule isn’t so punishing in terms of sheer number of games.

Michael Brown talking to BBC Sport about Newcastle United:

“My opinion on Newcastle hasn’t changed and if there was ever a side that has been overloaded it’s them.

“They have been through some real tough games and they do need a rest.

“I was at the game against Nottingham Forest and they were good at times, they moved the ball around well but I felt they took the lead and then weren’t clinical enough.

“They looked to go a little bit safe before half-time and thought 1-0 would be enough at the break and then they were sucker-punched on the counter-attack.

“It was that lull they were caught in and it gave Forest a lift and in the second half and they came out full of confidence and cut them open at times on the counter.

“It won’t have hurt too much that it was their former player Chris Wood scoring the hat-trick, but it will be the timing that hurt because they needed that win. A club who were hurting in Forest, Newcastle will have thought they probably should win.

“They are seven points off the top four now I think they can certainly do it and they have talent in their squad to climb the table. It could be tough because of the games coming up and we will know more when we get to the end of January.

“Eddie Howe won’t panic buy in January and has said he thinks his squad is decent with the boost of a couple coming back from injury to put them in a better position.

“There has been talk of a goalkeeper and midfielder but it has to be the right player for Eddie because if not, he would rather say no and wait.”