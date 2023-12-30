News

BBC Sport pundit with new Newcastle United analysis – On the money?

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Monday’s game against Liverpool at Anfield.

A tenth away Premier League game of the season on Boxing Day.

Pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs, is Chris Sutton on the money with his reasoning?

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“With one win in four Premier League games, this has turned into an even bigger match for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side have struggled on the road all season.

“Newcastle need to keep faith with Howe.

“But after this game they face north-east rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup and then host Manchester City, so they have to find a win from somewhere.

“I don’t see it happening at Anfield, though.

“A lot of people are banging on about Arsenal challenging [Man] City for the title but Liverpool are the team who will push them closest.

“Liverpool will miss Mohamed Salah when he goes away with Egypt to the Africa Cup of Nations in mid-January, but they have enough firepower to win without him – and he will be around to play in this one.

“Prediction: Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1”

I had no doubt that the man from BBC Sport and indeed, all others making predictions, will be going with a Liverpool win.

As Chris Sutton points out, it is only one win in the last four Premier League matches for Newcastle and actually, it is worse than that. Eddie Howe’s side have lost four of their last five PL games, with six losses in the last seven matches in all competitions.

Now we all know that there have been mitigating factors, whether you think they can be counted as small or major factors in terms of impacting results, however, the reality is that pretty much the same small group of players having to play pretty much all the minutes, in seven matches in a 19 days stretch from 7 to 26 December, is pretty full on.

You have to go back over five months for the last time Eddie Howe had the luxury of six days with his squad between matches (the three international fortnights seeing of course a fair number of first team players only returning a few days or even less before the next NUFC game.

Hopefully we will see a better, fitter, more energy, more organised eleven on Monday, with the likes of Gordon, Bruno, Botman, Burn, Isak, Schar, Trippier, Almiron, Livramento, Longstaff, Miley and Joelinton, all in a better position to give better input if/when called upon.

As for the hosts, are Liverpool really that good?

I think they have been good but have benefited from both Arsenal and Man City not showing up as well as last season. Liverpool are top of the league currently with 42 points from 19. Last season, Arsenal had 50 points, whilst even Man City had 42 points despite what was perceived as a pretty poor start to the season for them.

In actual fact, in their last 12 games in the Premier League and Europa League, Liverpool have only won half (six) of them and in their last four in these two competitions, have lost to Belgian side Union Saint-Gillloise and drawn their last two home matches against Man U and Arsenal. The PL home match before that was a very lucky 4-3 victory over Fulham, when they trailed 3-2 heading into the 87th minute.

I think fair to say that if Newcastle United can bounce back with this rare benefit of these six days between matches and now getting a few players back (Isak, Borman, Burn, Joelinton), then NUFC are very much capable of playing at a higher level than the likes of Fulham, Man U and Union Saint-Gilloise.

If Newcastle play like they did against Luton and Forest then fair to say we will expect defeat.

However, if NUFC can bounce back and show something close to the levels that defeated Arsenal, PSG, Man U (twice), Man City, Villa and Chelsea this season, all things are possible.