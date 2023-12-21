News

BBC Sport pundit calls it perfectly on Newcastle United – If ever a team needed a break…

Fair play to this BBC Sport pundit for his Newcastle United analysis.

Michael Brown pretty much perfectly summing up the position at the moment.

The BBC Sport pundit declaring ‘If ever a team needed a break… I think every Newcastle player could do with one because of the schedule they have been in and not being able to rotate the squad.’

To his credit Eddie Howe is at pains to never use the ridiculous missing list of players as an excuse.

He does of course mention it as a factor that isn’t helping, it would be ridiculous not to, although that doesn’t stop so many journalists and pundits with a clear anti-Newcastle United from dismissing it as simply a case of every club gets injuries.

Well that is true, every club has players missing, BUT not like this current Newcastle United situation!

On Tuesday night, Eddie Howe clearly having to play certain individuals who shouldn’t really have started, let alone in almost every case having to play the full match.

The problem particularly acute in midfield and attack, 34 year old Matt Ritchie having to come on, when Anthony Gordon was kicked out of the game at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Brown talking to BBC Sport about Newcastle United:

“If ever a team needed a break…

“I think every Newcastle player could do with one because of the schedule they have been in and not being able to rotate the squad.

“No wonder they are fatigued and making mistakes.

“Take Kieran Tripper. He has made a couple of mistakes, but he is a wonderful pro and it won’t affect him too much. He will get back at it and just needs his team all around him. It might take a few weeks to get firing properly. Every player has these slumps in form – you just need to train harder, play harder and wait for your opportunity.

“If you look at the games they have coming up, Eddie Howe is going to need those senior players. If Trippier misses one, I would not read too much into it.

“The game on Boxing Day at home to Nottingham Forest is an interesting game that they can go and win.

“They are in a fight and need to get players back.

“In saying that, I do think they have got to improve the squad in January if they want the momentum to carry on. Going out of two competitions so quickly has been really damning for them.”