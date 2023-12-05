News

BBC Sport pundit absolutely spot on with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking in the aftermath of Newcastle United dominating and beating Manchester United, with Everton next up.

A seventh Premier League away match of the season for Newcastle United coming up at GoodisonPark.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“This should be a really good game.

“Between two teams who will throw everything at it.

“Everton’s home form is not great but they have total belief in their approach under Sean Dyche and they play like they share the same cause.

“But Newcastle’s unity is also great to see.

“They are all in with Eddie Howe and fully invested in his playing style as well.

“I was tempted to go for a draw but with former Everton winger Anthony Gordon going back to Goodison Park, I have a sneaky feeling he might make the difference.

“Prediction: Everton 1 Newcastle 2”

The BBC Sport man is spot on I think with his Newcastle United comments and indeed Everton ones.

I think from a Newcastle perspective, most NUFC fans will be thinking along similar lines.

Obviously we know Martin Dubravka will be playing instead of Nick Pope, BUT if the same 10 outfield players once again feature who dominated Chelsea and Man U and were robbed of another victory in Paris, then we’ll all be confident that this can be another Premier League victory for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle United have of course had a far more busier and stressful fixture list than Everton, however, the fast that Amazon have chosen to give us five days between the Man U game and this one against the Scouse Mackems, is for sure a significant bonus.

For Everton, they are trying to grind out results for survival and on Saturday a woeful match of next to no chances at either end, saw them sneak a very valuable three points at Forest.

Their last home game though summed up their biggest problems. A shocking home record and struggle to score goals.

Outside of the bottom four, only Palace have scored less than the 15 goals in 14 Premier League matches that Everton have managed. Dyche’s team have scored three times in each of their wins over Palace, Bournemouth and Brentford and two away at Sheffield United in a draw. However, only four goals in their other ten PL matches.

This is especially stark at home, in seven games at Goodison Park they have scored only five goals and lost five of those seven matches, winning one and drawing one. That sole victory was the 3-0 over Bournemouth and so only two Everton goals scored at home in their other six PL matches at Goodison.

In their last defeat, Man U were poor and yet won 3-0 at Goodison Park, there was that freak Garnacho goal but Everton huffed and puffed and when they did create chances, the finishing was terrible.

They will be giving all the predictable dogs of war stuff but if Newcastle United can produce anything like their recent levels of performance, Eddie Howe’s team can pick up another victory.