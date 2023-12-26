News

BBC Sport pundit absolutely spot on the money with this new Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of today’s game against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park.

A tenth home Premier League game of the season on Boxing Day.

Chris Sutton very much on the money with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Eddie Howe needs a win here because Newcastle’s run of results is becoming a worry.

“Including their defeat on penalties to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, they have lost five of their past six games in all competitions.

“It’s not quite the case where they need to stop the rot, but fighting on a few fronts has clearly taken its toll.

“Their home form in the Premier League is still strong, however, and I am sure being back at St James’ Park will help them out again.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how quickly new boss Nuno Espirito Santo can make his mark at Forest because they could soon find themselves in the thick of the relegation scrap.

“Prediction: Newcastle 2 Nottingham Forest 0”

The BBC Sport man is spot on I think with his Newcastle United comments and indeed Forest ones.

You can’t lose five of last six games and not be gutted about it.

At the same time, we know there has also been mitigating factors. Not saying these five defeats were nailed on in these last 20 days, anything but, however, you also can’t deny that certain things contributed to greater or lesser degrees to make these games more difficult to win.

Fact is of course as well, that Newcastle have still won three of their last six Premier League matches.

All those three PL wins at St James’ Park, making to seven PL victories in a row at home for Eddie Howe’s side.

Forest have only picked up one point in their last seven PL matches, home and away.

Their hopes of a swift new manager bounce were ruined with a 3-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Saturday. However, Forest did play most of the match with 10 men after Boly was sent off on 23 minutes and the Cherries only scored the winner in added time, suggesting that the players had responded to the change of managers in positive fashion.

So, just like any match, Newcastle United can’t afford to have any complacency, but back on home turf we have to expect them to be at Forest from the first minute and hopefully overwhelm the visitors.