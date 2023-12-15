News

BBC Sport pundit absolutely on the money with this new Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking in the aftermath of Newcastle United losing to AC Milan and exiting Europe.

Now it is a ninth home Premier League game of the season on Saturday.

Chris Sutton very much on the money with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Free-scoring Fulham have turned into the Premier League’s surprise package, so predicting this game is not as clear-cut as it might have been a couple of weeks ago.

“That’s partly because it would be easy to doubt Newcastle at the moment.

“They were out on their feet against Tottenham last weekend and gave everything in defeat to AC Milan on Wednesday.

“But I am still going with Eddie Howe’s side to come out on top.

“They play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals next week but now they are out of Europe, they can concentrate on the league.

“They have to, really.

“And, at home, they have still been impressive with seven wins and only one defeat in the league so far this season – that late turnaround against Liverpool in August.

“This won’t be easy but the crowd will help them here.

“Prediction: Newcastle 3 Fulham 1”

The BBC Sport man is spot on I think with his Newcastle United comments and indeed Fulham ones.

The visitors had scored only 10 goals in their opening 12 Premier League matches, yet 16 in their last four.

Only three wins in their opening 12 PL games, yet three in the last four.

However, worth pointing out that Fulham haven’t won away from home since the opening day of the season and since that win at Everton, have conceded 17 goals in their next seven away matches and scored only eight goals themselves.

Only once since the opening day, have Fulham conceded less than two goals in any away game.

As for Newcastle United, as the BBC Sport pundit points out, the NUFC home form in the Premier League has been exemplary, apart from when Liverpool fluked that undeserved away victory.

The other seven PL home games giving seven wins, with 18 goals scored and only two conceded.

As Chris Sutton also says, this won’t be easy and Eddie Howe’s team will need the fans.

However, so long as both players and fans turn up, I think the BBC Sport pundit prediction of NUFC winning by a couple of goals could well be on the money. I think it certainly will be if United reproduce that first hour or so of levels they showed against AC Milan, when they should have had the game won long before AC Milan carried their luck in getting that equaliser.