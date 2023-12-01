News

BBC Sport pundit absolutely bang on the money with his Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking in the aftermath of Newcastle United playing in Paris and ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Manchester United.

An eighth Premier League home match of the season for Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Manchester United did some good things going forward against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“But they also did some bad things at the back.

“Newcastle United will feel hard done by after the way they lost to Paris St-Germain on Tuesday and I think we’ll see a strong performance from them back at St James’ Park.

“Eddie Howe’s side hammered Chelsea at home last weekend and I think they will overrun Manchester United too.

“This could be a difficult evening for Erik ten Hag and the end of his side’s run of good results in the league.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 3 Manchester United 1”

The BBC Sport man spot on I think with his Newcastle United comments and Man U ones.

If the two teams both repeat their levels of performance of recent months, then for sure I see Newcastle United winning.

Interesting as well to see exactly which games Man U have picked their points up in this season AND just as importantly, where they haven’t.

Man U have won eight, drawn zero and lost five in the Premier League.

These are the Man U wins and losses AND in brackets where each of those opposition clubs are now in the Premier League:

Wins:

Brentford (11th), Wolves (12th), Fulham (14th), Forest (15th), Luton (17th), Sheffield United (18th), Everton (19th) and Burnley (20th).

Losses:

Arsenal (1st), Man City (2nd), Tottenham (5th), Brighton (8th) and Palace (13th).

The difference is stark.

All the Man U wins have been against clubs who are currently now in the bottom half and each time playing a top half team they have lost (as well as at home to 13th placed Palace). You can also of course add in a 3-0 home cup hammering by Newcastle United, who are currently seventh in the league.

The thing is, as well as a generous set of fixtures mostly against the weaker sides (they have played nine of the bottom ten, only four of the top half), Man U have also carried incredible luck AND got a series of very generous decisions from match officials. despite this, last weekend was the first time Man U have won by more than one goal this season in the league. Even in that win over Everton the home side had more and better chances but just couldn’t score.

No guarantee that Newcastle United will win but Eddie Howe’s side have won their last five Premier League home matches and the last two of those were a victory over Arsenal who are currently top of the league and then a 4-1 hammering of Chelsea who are also top half.

If you take away that freak and undeserved 2-1 Liverpool smash and grab win. Newcastle have won their other six PL home matches and that includes a 5-1 hammering of Villa who are currently fourth in the table. In the six PL home wins, Eddie Howe’s side scoring 16 goals and conceding only two.

As I say, no guarantees, but if Newcastle United play like they did against both Chelsea and PSG then as the BBC Sport man says, there will be only one winner at St James’ Park.