BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Everton defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat at Goodison Park.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics having to share the limelight with neutrals just wanting to say how much they loved seeing Newcastle United lose!

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Everton fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘What a fantastic result for English football. Surely the best result for all neutrals and those who care about the game we love.’

‘At the expense of clubs already relegated because of their rule breaking, should have been relegated.’

‘The team proven guilty of cheating and costing other more deserving teams of a place in the league is an odd choice to back here.’

‘Everton don’t play football. They kick anything that moves.’

‘Ooooooh, like Newcastle where angels tonight. Stupid comment.’

‘Just like Bournemouth beating Newcastle too!’

‘Routing for Everton this season, the dodgy league officials must hate the way they’re fighting back against those points deduction!! Well done – Arsenals supporter.’

‘Newcastle need to start cheating to get around the “fair” play rules brought in to protect the top 5 dominance. Everton the only club to be penalized is a joke.’

‘Errrr. You realise your football club has been financed to the tune of £400 million by a russian oligarch over the last few years right?’

‘Newcastle don’t need to cheat, we’ll still finish in the top four this season. Only 4 points behind the best team in Europe.’

‘Toffees 3 Saudis 0

Geordies showed more fight after the match. Brilliant result. Well done Sean and the lads.’

‘Missed out Russian funded Toffees 3 Saudis 0.’

‘Usmanov is actually Uzbekistanian, so….

Formally Uzbek, Currently Skint, Potentially 777 Owned Toffees 3 Saudis 0′

‘Newcastle are 80% owned by the sovereign wealth fund (PIF) of the state of Saudi Arabia and Everton beat them 3-0 last night.

It might be time to sign a few Saudi players?’

‘Not a Toffee myself but delighted for them and anytime a Persian Gulf owned club gets a coating is a great day for those of us who still attempt to follow football for all the right reasons.’

‘What are the right reasons?’

‘Well not being in the pockets of the corrupt oil rich owners.’

‘But Russian Oligarch funding is ok?’

‘You can hardly take the high ground watching premier league football.’

‘Brilliant performance from a weakened squad. Yet we held our own and out played Newcastle.

Dyche is creating a sturdy side from the ashes that others could not handle.’

‘Well done Everton what a performance and congratulations on the victory as for Newcastle I feel it’s just a blip I’m sure they will be there fighting come the end of the season as for Everton I’m sure all real football fans want you to stay up even though the prem are trying to get to you relegated. Sean dyche is Doing a brilliant job at Everton 1000 times better than big fat frank.’

‘I didn’t think we played badly, much better than against Bournemouth and made many more chances, should really have put that one away when the Everton defender gifted us the ball (but wasn’t as bad as DCL’s miss!).

At 75 minutes I thought we could still snatch it and 0-0 was worst case scenario. But you can’t plan for individual errors. Soon as the first went in the game was up.’

‘Everton are playing like they’re possessed. You can safely say they won’t be going down.

Newcastle. Bit flat. Put all their energy into the Manchester United victory at the weekend.’

‘Good result for football, well done Everton.’

‘Didn’t see that coming, well done, Everton. Meanwhile, let’s laugh at Newcastle.’

‘Newcastle looked good for a 0-0 at worst after 75 minutes. The way the goal came, with an individual error, close to the end of the game really took it out of them.

Biggest defeat of the season, and look at the calibre of the teams they’ve played already. Everton should be proud.’

‘Didn’t see that coming? Newcastle had an injury ravaged / fatigued team out. A deserved result yes, but it wasn’t unforeseeable.’

‘Howe is a genius but confused about refusing to play subs when some look absolutely knackered.’

‘From a neutral there’s nothing better than seeing that Gwladys Street go crazy when they score. Absolute bedlam.

As for Newcastle, small time club. Tonight beaten by one of English football royalty. Those Evertonians deserve better. Everton don’t need to worry this season, they’ll be absolutely fine.’

‘Newcastle started the season so well, peaked a bit early and now on a slow slide down the table. Well done Everton.’

‘Great result for Everton. Everton is everyone’s favourite club now.’

‘Well done Everton and Sean Dyche, hope you get the points back, you would be above Chelsea. Given the Geordies a good beating, will keep Shearer quiet.’

‘(Villa fan) Well done Everton always good to see Saudicastle lose, plus we’re all with you, those 10 points will soon be made up.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Everton 3 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 7 December 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Everton:

McNeil 79, Doucour 86, Beto 90+6

Possession was Everton 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Everton 21 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 6 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tim Robinson

Attendance: 38,198 (Newcastle United 3,000)

Newcastle team v Everton:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Krafth 90), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Ritchie 90), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

