BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after Tottenham defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat at Tottenham.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics having to share the limelight with neutrals just wanting to say how much they loved seeing Newcastle United lose!

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Tottenham fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘I really don’t care where we finish, Spurs have already played more football that was good to watch in less than half a season than we have in the last four seasons put together.’

‘Pretty much of the same opinion, though we needed that win today, the main thing for me is there’s guts in the team, the energy is incredible, unfortunately for Newcastle they are missing a few.’

‘Press reporting Newcastle bringing several players in in Jan window, but, cas they’re already hard up against FFP limit, it will be loans from 3 Saudi Pro teams also owned by PIF.

Let me guess….

no need to secure player till end of season with up front payment

wages mostly all paid by Saudi Pro team.

blatant FFP book cooking, how will anyone prove what market worth should be?

total conn.’

‘Yes! But didn’t the clubs vote for this to be allowed? I’m not saying i agree with it BTW. Absolute madness. The game is ruined.’

‘Transfer window hasn’t even opened and we are cooking the FFP books!

Telling you now. We won’t sign any players on loan from Saudi, guaranteed.’

‘Absolutely love watching both of these teams right now and the only thing missing for them is consistency, because on their day both teams can beat anyone.

Spurs are under a new manager and Newcastle injury ravaged at the moment, but it will come in time.

Fully expect both to be challenging in the next few years – LFC supporter.’

‘How Romero didn’t see red is utterly beyond me.

VAR not fit for purpose.’

‘He got away with one today. Its just a big liability if Ange doesn’t sort this out.’

‘Newcastle fans brilliant after the game – true fans.’

‘Best performance of the season from Spurs. Richarlison is even starting to look like the player we need. Thought Kulu playing more central was inspired. Sarr also brings so much energy and zip to the midfield. Too many positives to mention, Newcastle missing Pope already.’

‘Were Spurs this good or Newcastle United this bad today?’

‘Leg weary? These guys are professional footballers not a soldier going into battle. They should be conditioned to run around for a few hours every week. Tottenham were by far the more skillful side, using their legs properly. Fed up of hearing ‘they look tired’ as a reason/excuse. They’re not OAP’s…..’

‘Newcastle looked shattered today.’

‘Spurs, Arsenal and Villa easily the most enjoyable sides to watch for me, as a wolves fan 1 of them is hard to admit. Thank you Spurs, great win and I am sure everyone outside Newcastle are thrilled you won this game in the fashion you did.’

‘Newcastle also had the chances to get 5 or 6 so don’t get too ahead of yourselves, Spurs defence is rubbish and Romero should have been sent off.’

‘All I ever hear about Newcastle is that they’re tired. Why are they so tired? Are they not professional athletes?’

‘Playing the same outfield 10 players for the last 5 games will take it’s toll on any team.’

‘With all that money you would think they would have a couple extra reserves.’

‘Brighton have more injuries than Newcastle but it’s hardly mentioned as they struggle to put together a string of good results.’

‘Spurs also have more injuries.’

‘Newcastle running out of steam (and players).’

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

