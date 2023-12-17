Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after hammering Fulham

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s commanding win over Fulham.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics only in the background, with neutrals instead split on praising Newcastle United or childish insults and attempts to devalue Saturday’s excellent victory.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Fulham fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘You beat 10 men of Fulham. But you celebrate like you have won the Champions League.’

‘Fulham fan here, just on the way home from the game.sending off changed the game and it’s a shame for jiminez who finally looked back to his best but pleased with the fight and desire we showed when down to ten men. best team won and Miley looks a great player in the making good luck for the rest of the season.’

‘Why is it a shame for Jiminez? Surely, he only has himself to blame for making a reckless challenge.’

‘Miley’s rise continues unabated. What a career he’s got in front of him!’

‘As so many old time managers used to say, “If you’re good enough you’re old enough”. Just wish my own team’s manager would grasp that and ditch some of the freeloaders he keeps picking. Grumble over, great to see NUFC doing so well. Said it before my great gran was from Cramlington and so Mum always made sure our second team was Newcastle.’

‘The scoreline does not flatter Newcastle. Terrific performance.’

‘Against 10 men for most of the match. Still took till the second half. Anything other than a comfortable win with your team would of been embarrassing.’

‘Very proud of the team ,manager and all the staff that have made 2023 one of the best years I have had as a Newcastle United supporter. I’m now in my 80th year and have supported the TOON all of my life, my father a miner, took me to watch the reserves when I was 7. I became addicted and no matter what the results were, once a Toon supporter your always a TOON supporter. Great Christmas to all.’

‘This is an example of where NU are at, kicking, fouling, diving, you get those decisions at home but not away and definitely not in Europe. Even the sending off was a reaction to a foul not given. If NU are to progress they need to sort this out.’

‘I’m not a Geordie and contrary to all the haters still think Eddie Howe is the best fit for your team. You’ve had a lot of injuries and football is tough this level. All you can do is try and improve all the time, which I’m sure you will, and it is better than being a Mackem.’

‘I see that Marco Silva is complaining about the referee after the defeat at Newcastle today. Funny he didn’t complain when the referee gave them 2 penalties that weren’t penalties against the Wolves when 2 of his players dived.’

‘Can anyone on here explain why half the critics on here say NUFC get the VAR decisions because they’re a big club whilst the other half say they’re a small club? Can you all make up your minds’

‘I would say watch Newcastle go. Being out of Europe will be a good thing this season. It’s a big ask but a cup win and top 4 would be incredible for the Geordies but they can do it.’

‘Jimenez would have been sent off in rugby let alone football – insane and disgraceful challenge.’

‘What on earth is Marco Silva raging about Jimenez’s red card for? Shocking challenge.’

‘The Effort that Howe’s team have been putting in lately I think is amazing. Injuries making players play outside their position etc. 10 men or not the toon don’t give up anymore.’

‘The problem with Silva’s gripes is that if it were the other way round and it was Jimenez that had been fouled in that way, Silva would be demanding a red card for the Newcastle player. It is not just refs that are inconsistent – so are managers.’

‘Great Newcastle win. Well deserved. Happy for Miley. Silva needs to show an ounce of class in defeat. Like Howe does.’

‘Two observations (not a Toon fan) – Jimenez was a red all day long. The ref only needed to see one replay at normal speed to realise his mistake and award a straight red – reckless and dangerous – needs a 3 match suspension minimum. Lewis Miley plays well beyond his 17 years, and has a big future ahead.’

’17 and definitely not going under.’

‘Newcastle one win in four, welll done.’

‘If you are a young, impressionable kid growing up in the North East, there’s only one local team playing EPL and European football that they’re realistically getting any media exposure to. A generation of young fans are growing up with their allegiance solidly to Newcastle United.

I hope these kids do try and lend support to other local teams like Bishop Auckland, Blyth Spartans and Sunderland.’

‘Newcastle aren’t playing European football. The worst AC Milan side in decades seen to that.’

‘Did you just quote a Newcastle European game from this week as evidence that Newcastle don’t play European games?’

‘Excellent result and stick it to all the NUFC troll haters. Need that transfer window soon with all our injuries.’

‘Well done NUFC, finishing bottom of champions league group and cheating today.’

‘Scraping the barrel with your childish comments. Nice to see you follow Newcastle.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

(Official Newcastle United injury update – Follows Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Read HERE)

(Marco Silva blames the referee for Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – You have to laugh! Read HERE)

(It was definitely everything I ever dreamt of – Lewis Miley living the… dream – Read HERE)

(Read Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports