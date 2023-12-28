Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after Forest defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat to Forest.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’?

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics very much having to share the limelight, with neutrals also wanting to say how much they loved seeing Newcastle United lose….

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Forest fans and the odd Newcastle supporter (and Sunderland fans…) also contributing:

‘Wait until 6 Jan. Eddie Howe’s last match. Sunderland are robbing their hands. Newcastle are mourning. EH sold some of their best players: ASM, Wood etc.’

‘They might get Mowbray in before then though, we SAFC supporters worry about that !’

‘The wheels have definitely come off the rails at Bar Codes (NUFC). You know that when a 17 year old was their best player and a 32 year recent bit player runs rings around them. Excellent couter-attacking football from Forest.’

‘Absolutely delighted that Forest won after the pathetic roll on the grass that the Newcastle player got for their penalty . Talk about exaggerate a point of contact CHEAT.’

‘I’m not a Newcastle fan, but that was clearly a pen. And they probably should’ve had at least one other.’

‘6 defeats in 7 , normal service has resumed on tyneside.’

‘Oh well, that’s the two “easy” games out of the way at least.

Now it’s Liverpool away, City at home, Villa away. I guess anything we get from those three games will be a bonus now.

Well played Forest and Chris Wood! Definitely not the injuries today, just good players playing poorly.’

‘Wood finishing like he was prime Messi was a surprise and Forest well worth their win.

Newcastle look very leggy and short of confidence so early in the season.

I’m not sure they will get back to how they were performing last season and earlier this one.’

‘When Newcastle beat Paris by 4–1, they thought that was their level. They failed to understand that it was just one match in which they had played well and Paris had totally failed to play to their ability.’

‘Eh, we would have won the game in Paris as well if it wasn’t for what everyone agreed was an appalling handball decision.’

‘Newcastle look like they’ve been over trained and have already played too many games. That’s down to EH+staff. Prep for the game won today!’

‘Newcastle are in trouble. Top 4 looks gone already.’

‘Problem is Newcastle are an unknown quantity in Europe, & Paris obviously treated them as such, when they play “top teams” in the Prem, they put everything they have into that game, as they know what they’re up against.

They can’t raise their game for teams below them, and that’s the problem.’

‘Did you see how Eddie Howe shuck Nuno’s hand at full time? Couldn’t even look at him such a sore loser, no wonder no other managers speak to him.’

‘I noticed that to. I do like Eddie but that was definitely sour grapes from him.’

‘Those Loveable Geordie Arabians….Let’s hope the Media Darlings loose some of their shine for Saudi United.’

‘Sandcastle must have the whole squad out injured as they sent in the local Sunday League side today.

The Saudi’s only goal came from what used to be called cheating when football was football.’

‘Yobs Bruno and Joelinton got just desserts….never a penalty…..could easily have been seven or eight….Howe even found out.’

‘7 or 8, did you even watch the game?’

‘I wonder how long before the saudis realise theyre on to a loser with the toonies.’

‘This has been taken over by anti NU sentiment. How about focusing on a great display of football by NF and a great injection of energy from Nuno.’

‘Sorry buddy but NUFC threads generally get over ran by SMB

Well done to your team today.’

‘Well played forest that put the Geordies right in there place ha !’

‘Absolutely embarrassed, totally clueless. To let the donkey score 3 I’d s disgrace and Eddie seems clueless. One up approaching half time you play contrlled football not going hung ho.’

‘It’s no coincidence that the Mags slump is happening during Pope’s absence.’

‘Used to really like Newcastle, once great club great fans etc, but since they sold their souls to the Saudi money machine.

It’s hard not to smile when the get gubbed.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3 – Tuesday 26 December 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 23 pen

Forest:

Wood 45+1, 53, 60

Possession was Forest 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Forest 15 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Forest 6 Newcastle 7

Corners were Forest 2 Newcastle 10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 52,207 (3,000 Forest)

Newcastle team v Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Hall 79), Burn (Livramento 55), Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff (Joelinton 71), Almiron (Wilson 55), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports