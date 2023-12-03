Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after dominating Manchester United

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s domination of Manchester United.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics largely forgotten about, just neutrals wanting to talk about how Eddie Howe’s boys smashed Man U!

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Man U fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘The biggest 1-0 hammering you’ll witness all season.’

‘Man U were lucky to get a big fat zero !!!’

‘Steve Bruce is available.’

‘Don’t tell me we got beaten again Didn’t see it.

How can we spend all that money and be so bloomin useless. We’re rubbish.’

‘Goal looked offside though.’

‘Are you Polish?’

‘As a life long utd fan. Rashford and Martial need to be gone. Winds me up everytime i see their name on the team sheet. Rashford needs to quit football and serve school dinners full time. Stick to what hes good at.’

‘Its not that they were rubbish. It was the lack of effort from 3 or 4 in particular. I never thought I would feel for Maguire but he and Shaw were the only ones worth their salary this week.’

‘Newcastle wasted so many good chances. It could have been a cricket score tbh!’

‘Neville, Carragher et all at Skysports please take note of how to put on commentary for a football match.

McCoist take a bow. 1st class commentary.’

‘Sorry Man United fans not only was your team no longer the best Manchester area team, it is now no longer the best ‘United’. That honour now goes to Newcastle and will remain with them.’

‘MU got battered. 1-0 seriously flatters them. Rashford’s done.’

‘Well done Newcastle!!

It’s not always easy to beat the mid-table anti football dross that play in a defensive low block.’

‘What a fantastic result. well done Newcastle. It should’ve been 4 or 5

We’ve suffered weeks of Ten Hag’s supreme arrogance and the mubbc blowing endless smoke up because Manchester United won against the bottom four clubs.

As we all knew, they come up against any decent opposition and get splatted.

slogging it out for 7th/8th Brighton and Brentford is an achievement for them.’

‘Fantastic display by Newcastle. Truly impressive. How Utd only conceded one is a mystery. Howe is doing wonders here. Well done. LFC fan.’

‘Please note, there is only one United now and it wasn’t the wasters that lost tonight… BBC reporters please take note!’

‘I’m pleased to see Gordon finding his feet and place at Newcastle. Still gutted the way some fans treated him as he left us.’

‘One nil flatters the Mancs, it should have been 4 or 5!!’

‘Should have been, but Newcastle just took it easy tonight.’

‘Man Utd fans, don’t even cry about the disallowed goal, totally out classed from start to finish, you deserved nothing against Newcastle’s bare bones team.’

‘Another terrible performance by rashford. Seemed like he didn’t want to be there. He needs to go.’

‘ETH needs to go – how can you start Martial and then leave Rashford on for an hour when he was so uninterested in the game. Enough is enough.’

‘Apart from Shaw, Maguire and maybe Fernandes, every Man Utd player should hang their heads in shame. Pitiful performance with no interest or intent.

Was it too cold for their grossly overpaid prima donnas? On the other hand, every Newcastle player was inspired.’

‘Eddie howe take a bow. Erik take a taxi.’

‘As a neutral that was a 1-0 massacre. Without Maguire and maybe Shaw Utd wudve been embarrassed.’

‘From a Brighton fan, well done Newcastle, completely outplayed media loving man Utd, good to see you up there you deserve it. And it’s great to see different teams challenging for top six, hopefully we will get a result at Chelsea good luck for the rest of the season.’

‘Deserved win for the toon.

The amount of fouls the ref let Man Utd get away with, was suspect though.’

‘Now Mr. Southgate, please explain again why Rashford gets and England place ahead of Gordon.’

‘You know Man Utd are bad when Harry Maguire is their best player.’

‘Excellent performance by Newcastle. Young Lewis Miley is going to be a huge player.’

‘Excellent result for football. Man U’s prima donnas true to form.’

‘Great result for sportswashing.’

‘They looked like Everton did under Lampard ( MU that is ) …no fight or backbone, no leadership.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

