BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after Chelsea defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat at Chelsea.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics very much in the background, with neutrals just wanting to say how much they loved seeing Newcastle United lose….

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Chelsea fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Newcastle are better on the front foot, Howe looks terrified to push for the win when they get an early goal, not working out.’

‘(Everton fan) He’ll be sacked end of season if a better coach comes up. Taken them as far as he can.’

‘They’re so riddled with injuries you can’t possibly evaluate them accurately right now. There’s a reason they tried to shut up shop after they scored, Chelsea are awful so it seemed doable. But also they’re on such tired legs that trying to put the game away just seems beyond their reach.’

‘Jaded? Knackered? All before Christmas??? If Newcastle want to be a top team they need to man up.’

‘Toon fans’ latest belief is that their club is the only club whose team is riddled with injuries. Go and see the state of play at other clubs and note how they don’t mention their problems (read: excuses) every five seconds. If there is a dramatic fall in quality from 1st team to the bench, then that is a problem the club needs to address.’

‘The anti Chelsea commentators in Sky are a disgrace.

Howe why did you park the bus, instead of playing attacking football??? So disappointing…’

‘Howe didn’t park the bus, we’re the team that went up the other end and scored remember?

But away from home with tired legs (sometimes because someone randomly scraped their studs down them) you’re not going to be able to maintain a high press that long, and if you have a lead to defend, you might as well try and defend it.’

‘Surely Chelsea will get fined for that moron getting onto the pitch. And the moron needs arresting and banning.’

‘The steward helped him back into the stand???’

‘How caicedo wasn’t sent off is beyond me we all slag of var but that is as clear a red card as u will ever see.’

‘The diving and fouling by Newcastle was also embarrassing.’

‘Newcastle players falling on the floor fainting injuries was so embarrassing.’

‘”Big club” Newcastle crash out of another competition that – according to the Geordies- they were going to win.’

‘I’ve not heard a single Geordie say they were ‘going to win’ any competition. What a silly comment.’

‘Newcastle are a big club with true supporters.’

‘Chelsea should have been down to ten early on but regardless it was a battling performance and it was unfortunate that we couldn’t hold on and Trips made the mistake in the end that let Mudryk in. Fine margins but we move on.’

‘I’m just glad Bruno Guimaraes the Brute is out, for player safety.’

‘Caicedo the coward still there ..ready to rake his studs down someone’s calf.’

‘Hopefully Sunderland can boot the Magpies out of the FA cup next.’

‘Newcastle running on empty.’

‘Different game if Caicedo goes off on the 2nd minute.’

‘As an Arsenal fan, I am laughing at these cheats getting their Karma.’

‘The richest club in the world will have to wait another 70 years for a trophy.’

‘Except they arent the richest club in the world. The wealth of their owners has nothing to do with the club, if it did you’d be looking a team of superstars on 500k each a week, but you are not.’

‘Antony Gordon is a horrible, diving cheat of a player, BUT THAT was a horrendous challenge on him and the clearest red card there is.’

‘Newcastle United are rubbish. The attendees at St James’s Park believe to much the hype the papers spout on about.’

‘See you at the derby.’

‘What were the Chelsea stewards doing allowing the fan on to the pitch to confront Dubravka and barely attempting to stop him?….and then calmly ushering him off the pitch back into the crowd?

Should have taken him out from behind (like Caicedo) before he got anywhere near the keeper and then dragged him off in a headlock straight into the arms of the police.’

‘Trippier will come through it. Been class for his two and a bit seasons at Newcastle but he’s just going through a bad spell currently.’

‘As a Chelsea fan i say we really needed this win to lift spirits, to stop so very bad results.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Tuesday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 16

Penalties: Wilson scores, Trippier wide, Bruno scores, Ritchie saved

Chelsea:

Mudryk 90+2

Penalties: Palmer scores, Gallagher scores, Nkunku scores, Mudryk scores

Possession was Chelsea 78% Newcastle 22%

Total shots were Chelsea 15 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 7 Newcastle 1

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 38,058 (4,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 45), Lascelles, Botman (Burn 45), Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 52), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Alex Murphy

