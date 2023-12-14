Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after AC Milan defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat against AC Milan.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics only in the background, with neutrals instead split on whether or not they wanted Newcastle United to win / lose AND the respective comments reflecting that!

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Spurs fan here.

Gutted for the Geordies, it about time we had some alternative teams in the Champions league.

I think Eddie Howe is doing a great job, great chance of another go next season.’

‘West Ham fan here.

It’s really a disgrace that PSG went through.

Newcastle deserved that away win after a shocking penalty decision and that would have sent PSG to the bottom of the group and Newcastle to the Europa. Champions League was probably a step too far with the squad depth but you were fantastic to watch.

Hopefully you make it back into Europe next season!’

‘What was a disgrace was the goal against Arsenal.’

‘But the experts all agree the ball never went out, there was no foul and there was no offside. But I doubt you’ll ever believe the truth.’

‘The goal against Arsenal shld not have stood. The ball was out. There was a two hand foul. There was hand ball. And suspicion of offside. The officials were desperate to award d goal using terms like “inconclusive “. THAT WAS A TERRIBLE DECISION.’

‘PSG got a draw in that game that they shouldn’t have whereas Newcastle should have had 3 points instead of 1, plus UEFA already came out and agreed it wasn’t a penalty.

It’s a game of fine margins but they really stacked in PSG’s favour with that decision and the final outcome it has ultimately had on the group.’

‘For the neutral fan the Newcastle games were some of the best. The players fought until the final whistle tonight. Eddie needs to teach them some game control and gamesmanship if they are to compete with the more experienced teams.’

‘I think Newcastle are doing the ‘ we are a wealthy club now’ In the right way. They are adding quality a bit at a time, rather than let’s go spend a quick billion and see what happens. The club has great fans and it will happen. That said …. Once Southgate retires there is only one manager I’d like to see take the job.’

‘They spent 300m, for a club that has a revenue of about 20p.’

‘Howe seems to be a manager who builds relationships to get the most out of people. Not sure how much he’d enjoy the very different role of an international manager, but I’m only really guessing!’

‘Well that’s carp. I was really hoping Newcastle would progress.

From a Brighton fan.’

‘Competition naivety inexperience and injures is what did Newcastle in.

They will learn from this experience and be more prepared next time.

Can’t be too surprised that they didn’t go to the next round, especially with PSG and Dortmund in their group.’

‘Please don’t mention Newcastle injuries as an excuse. Milan have recently suffered 29 injuries.’

‘Newcastle players are burnt out man. The same 11 start virtually every game.’

‘That’s down to the manager’s ability in squad building (pre-season), players management (on-season), and rotation tactics (in-match).

If Howe can only get results with his best-11, then CL football is just too good for him and his club.

Maybe he should try winning the Europa Conference League first and go from there.’

‘Get the squad fit and get yourselves into Europe for next season … this was always your best option considering your injury list !!!’

‘Lots of bad feelings against Newcastle. The fact is they qualified for the Champions League and that’s why they played in the Champions League. A lot of injuries and an exhausted team, I hope they pick themselves up for the EFL cup match and go on to collect some silverware this season.

No doubt there are many jealous and irrational so called fans of football.’

‘I don’t support any of the English premier teams, so that’s any bias out of the way.

Saw this group & marked it as group of death immediately, saw Man U group & thought they’re through 1st or probably 2nd.

Really believe Newcastle could have progressed from Man U group, or at least stayed in Europe after Xmas. Comments poking fun can only be from sad fans of other clubs who didn’t see this group.’

‘Hope NUFC can bounce back and improve in next year’s CL.’

‘They will be fighting relegation again soon enough.’

‘We’re disappointed but not upset, our team gave it a go and went down swinging.’

‘Newcastle haven’t disgraced themselves. They were in a tough group with three heavyweight sides, and they were in the running until this final group game. According to some the Champions League consists of 31 failures, and one winner. I don’t see it that way.’

‘As a PL representative, ‘in the running’ is simply not good enough, especially when an extra 5th league CL spot on offer for the top-2 countries in co-efficients.

Only winning just 1 of 6 group matches show how poor Newcastle a team actually is – at least in terms of European pedigree and know-how.

Copenhagen, with just 5% of Manchester United’s revenue, qualified – so money isn’t everything.’

‘Teams win by skill, luck and by hook or crook..,.The misfortunes, mistakes, near missed and what ifs are what these competitions are about.

I doubt Newcastle will qualify again this year with the team they have currently.

The fizzel has gone. They need to rebuild. Eddie Howe has shown he can manage, but the reality is dawning. Just not at Champions level yet in many aspects.’

‘Newcastle are learning the level of squad depth and tactical astuteness needed to compete at this level, they have eleven players that can compete at this level but get a few injuries and suspensions and they become an average side.

Newcastle needs to recruit well with what FFP allows them to and Eddie Howe needs to become more tactically astute in how he sets out his sides.’

‘Arsenal fan) Their thuggery that goes unpunished in the premier league didn’t carry over into Europe. Who knew?’

‘What a group! Great drama and twists throughout. A brave effort as injuries took toll on energy and tactical options. I didn’t see naivety unless you should willingly trade for the Europa League challenge and I’m not convinced that’s what they need right now.’

‘If Newcastle were to be in ManUtd group, I’m sure they would have topped the group. They tried in the group of death they were placed in.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Wednesday 13 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 33

AC Milan:

Pulisic 59, Chukwueze 84

Possession was AC Milan 42% Newcastle 58%

Total shots were AC Milan 12 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were AC Milan 2 Newcastle 8

Corners were AC Milan 3 Newcastle 5

Referee: Danny Makellie

Attendance: 52,037 (Approx 1,200 AC Milan)

Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Dubravka, Trippier (Burn 63), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Longstaff 71), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Isak 62), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Harrison, Dummett, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports