Are Manchester United fans even worse than the Mackems?

Is it possible to dislike a club’s fanbase more than the Mackems?

The dislike for the dark side is just something that’s born into you I think, it’s in the blood.

However, I think every time we play Man U, I can’t think of a worst set of supporters than the Manchester United fans..

With more gloryhunting fans from the south east than Manchester natives, they don’t understand the feeling of belonging, the culture of the area, simply supporting a team due to a history of winning the big trophies in (relatively) recent times.

They cannot understand what it’s like to feel the desperation and hurt that Newcastle United fans have all felt for years.

The feeling of togetherness.

It is easy to leech on to a successful team that for the whole of the Prem era has been a relatively successful club. Many of the Manchester United fans want their manager sacked for ‘only’ winning the Carabao Cup and have a go at their owners, as if they don’t allow money to be spent on the team.

Why do they expect to be a Real Madrid, or Barca? They had an era of success in the Premier League, Chelsea did, now it’s Man City, and none of their fanbases seemed anywhere near as bad as Manchester United fans. Next will be somebody else, hopefully us, but why do they think they should win everything and permanently be successful?

I understand part of that reason is the media as well but they are all still living in the Rudolph era. We don’t want a Spanish or Scottish situation, we as fans like the competition, that’s what makes us better than anyone else, by us I mean the Premier League.

The Wembley 2023 Carabao Cup was an example of how poor they are, I didn’t see or hear a single one of their fans all weekend until the actual match. They were that embarrassed with each other’s behaviour, they were waiting until they got on Wembley way to take their coats off and reveal those red tops, not a peep before them, nothing.

Then after the match, so many of them were out of the stadium quicker than us, didn’t even bother watching the captain lift the cup with their cheap scarfs from the the Glazers, those horrible Glazers that they hate. Under the parasite I wouldn’t have touched one, never mind worn one, if he had given them out on the seats. Just horrible, a very jealous set of fans, they hate how Newcastle United fans are about our team – win, lose, or draw, the envy is great to watch. They were that bitter they were more interested in our fans than winning the cup. I wouldn’t give flying fig about anyone else’s fans if we won a cup.

However, are they as horrible as Arsenal fans?

They are the most self entitled bunch of moaning fans that have ever walked this planet. They have no idea what they are. They think they are a big club but they aren’t really, they are the biggest club in London and that’s about it. Saying that, most cockneys think London is the world.

The way they chased Wenger out of their club was nothing more than disgusting, he revolutionised football over here, not just Arsenal under him, no doubt about it. He had little money while they built the stadium and following years but he still had them in the Champions League every season but that wasn’t good enough for the entitled cockneys.

They are never happy, they go on as if the world is always against them, they currently have the most angry classless manger in the history of the Premier League, he has no dignity or self-respect, Lego head is just pathetic, he fits their fan base perfectly though.

We also have the Scousers, red and blue, they are both truly awful.

The blues shade it I think but the red bit, I mean what is he like in the dugout with his floppy hair and marble mouth? He has no idea about what is going on around him, he lives in a little Scouse bubble and hasn’t got a clue what is happening outside of it, he says what he wants about what he wants without any rhyme or reason. He just comes out with some of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard and the fans hang on his every word. The Liverpool fans go on as if they are perfect and their club acts the same, yet I’m still not sure I dislike them quite as much as the Manchester United fans.

I know there has been this supposed rivalry with the Villa fans recently, but they are just nobodies, so don’t understand it really. As for the Smogmonsters , they like to think they are important, but nobody really cares about them.

Manchester United fans make me sick to the stomach though and I hope we give their team another hiding tonight.