Opinion

Apparently some Newcastle United fans do…

So, after a few defeats and underwhelming performances in the face of genuine and longstanding adversity, it turns out some Newcastle United fans do after all demand a team that wins.

And a team that wins now.

Not enough for them, it seems, a club that clearly now is trying, but is systematically being prevented by our rivals from waving a magic wand around.

I deliberately didn’t call the people above supporters. Respect to all those that decided on Tuesday – or at Luton for example – not to clap the team off the pitch. However, supporters at least always stay to the end. Fanboys, customers and the self-entitled find reasons to leave early. Or fail to make any supportive noise when the club most needs a lift.

If you’re one of those non-supporters, don’t bother trying to play the victim card. Don’t deliberately misunderstand by claiming no one’s allowed to criticise. Just make it constructive. And proportionate.

If we’re to avoid another Sir Bobby situation – and if you don’t instantly understand what I mean by that, it may be something else for you to reflect on – what we need in the coming months are the true Newcastle United fans to stand up. Or rather to keep standing up, because that’s what genuine supporters always do, especially when the going gets tough.

Everyone else?

Do yourselves and the rest of us a favour. Go away until February at least. Turn off the telly. Turn off the radio. Don’t turn up at any ground, home or away, because you won’t be able to stop yourselves moaning and impacting negatively everyone around you, including the players.

And most of all, stay off all forms of social media because, in your over emotional state, you’re only providing the knife for our rivals to twist.

See you again when we’re winning again I guess.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3 – Tuesday 26 December 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 23 pen

Forest:

Wood 45+1, 53, 60

Possession was Forest 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Forest 15 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Forest 6 Newcastle 7

Corners were Forest 2 Newcastle 10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 52,207 (3,000 Forest)

Newcastle team v Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Hall 79), Burn (Livramento 55), Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff (Joelinton 71), Almiron (Wilson 55), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports