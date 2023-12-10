Opinion

Anybody slagging off Eddie Howe and his players – Hand in your Newcastle United season ticket here

If you have a Newcastle United season ticket, watch what you are saying.

If you think slagging off Eddie Howe and these players is the right response, then hand you season ticket in here.

What upsets me isn’t losing away to Everton and Spurs, it is reading / listening to attention seeking embarrassing people masquerading as Newcastle fans, having a go at those who have given us so much pleasure, just to get some attention for themselves.

At times it feels like half the NUFC fanbase is a YouTuber or has a Twitter account that they are desperate to attract people to.

If you have a Newcastle United season ticket and are behaving like that, shame on you.

I didn’t think Newcastle United would lose both of these away matches BUT I didn’t think it would be impossible either.

That is football, live with it, embrace it.

These Newcastle United players and Eddie Howe have given us so much these past two years or so, if you are going to start crying just because we lose a couple of tough away matches with as severe a weakened squad and available starting players as it is possible to be the case, then move on and hand your Newcastle United season ticket in, on the way out.

Newcastle United is for life, not just when we are winning.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

