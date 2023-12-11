Opinion

Ange Postecoglou with laughable claims on Newcastle United and Tottenham

Ahead of Sunday’s match, Ange Postecoglou was keen to claim that Tottenham had just as bad injury problems as Newcastle United.

The Tottenham boss even claiming that they had been hit even worse than Eddie Howe and his squad.

Ange Postecoglou declaring ‘Newcastle are the only other club who have gone through anything like we have.’

When I looked at the injury situation / players missing that Spurs had been facing in recent times, I didn’t think it came anywhere close to the issues for Newcastle United.

Ange Postecoglou keen to talk before yesterday’s match about how on top of everything else, Son was a big doubt, the Tottenham manager indicating this would be a huge challenge for such an injury hit squad.

Son of course was playing and had ‘some’ impact.

However, it was when I saw the respective benches that I really started laughing at those ore-match claims of Tottenham having it even worse than Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe did have Wilson and Longstaff back at last BUT clearly in no position to start, otherwise he would have done for sure!

Instead he had to play the same 10 outfield players for a fifth match in a row, including a 17 year old. Plus, Newcastle now only having two of their first choice back g=five.

Anyway, on the Spurs bench they had a couple of kids but also had – Skipp, Hojberg, Gil, Forster, Emerson Royal, Lo Celso and Veliz.

All senior first team squad players.

Tottenham having it as bad as Newcastle United with a weakened squad? I don’t think so!!

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports