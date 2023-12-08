News

Ange Postecoglou – Newcastle are the only other club who have gone through anything like we have

Ange Postecoglou has been talking ahead of Sunday’s match.

Tottenham at home to Newcastle United.

Ange Postecoglou declaring ‘Newcastle are the only other club who have gone through anything like we have.’

The Tottenham boss referring to the injury situation he has / is experiencing.

Having taken a look at the current Spurs missing list, it appears they currently have nine players currently out, Newcastle United with the ‘upper’ hand as they have twelve currently showing unavailable.

I still think pretty clear that Newcastle United have been by far the very worst affected this season with missing players, though I will admit Spurs appear to take up the runners-up spot.

Ange Postecoglou Newcastle United press conference as reported by BBC Sport – 8 December 2023:

Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Tottenham’s Premier League game against Newcastle on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Son Heung-min “was a bit sore” after Thursday’s game but will be assessed. There are no other “significant” fresh injuries to report.

With players who were already injured, he added: “There won’t be anyone else coming back between now and the New Year.”

Spurs “are still at the beginning of what we are trying to build” and while there has been progress, the Australian said “in other areas we still need to do a lot of work”.

He wants to see an improvement in front of goal: “From the start of the season, I don’t think we’ve rewarded our dominance with goals.”

One positive despite the loss to West Ham was the return of Cristian Romero: “He gave everything. It was good to get him back in the line-up.”

On potential January recruitment: “It’s not easy. When you’re talking about the finished product, you know what that’s going to cost and there aren’t that many there.”

On rumours Spurs have rejected an approach from Swansea for assistant Chris Davies: “It’s not surprising to me, whether it’s Swansea or other clubs who will look at him. It’s what you want to be honest – you want good people.”

In terms of injuries, he said: “Newcastle are the only other club who have gone through anything like we have.”

On Sunday’s opponents, he added: “It will be a tough game for us because they have a team who do have goal threats, work hard as a unit and we’ll have to match them.”