Alan Shearer thinks for sure Newcastle United will make this transfer window move in January

Alan Shearer not impressed at all with what he saw on Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s side losing 4-1 away at Tottenham.

Alan Shearer picking out one Newcastle United player in particular…

Alan Shearer speaking to Premier League productions about Newcastle United and especially the goalkeeping position, following Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham – 10 December 2023:

“There is a reason why Martin Dubravka has been number two.

“Nick Pope has been brilliant for Newcastle.

“After having not played for such a long time, I get that it is difficult to come into the team.

“But it wouldn’t surprise me, at all, if Newcastle were to go out and get a replacement for Nick Pope in the next couple of weeks.

“I would be amazed if they aren’t looking at different ideas now to get another goalkeeper in.

“It would amaze me if they haven’t already discussed options, what to do in the next couple of weeks.”

I think a lot of Newcastle United fans will be feeling a little foolish now, regarding Nick Pope. It happens so often, only once a player isn’t available, do so many realise just how good they have been. It was embarrassing the way some Newcastle supporters went on, making massive issues of any negatives with Nick Pope, rather than appreciating just how good he was at keeping the ball out of the net.

If Nick Pope had been in goal these last two matches, there is no way he would have conceded seven goals. I thought Martin Dubravka got off very lightly on Thursday, with so much focus on Kieran Trippier’s mistakes.

Nick Pope is so good, especially with his positioning and making himself so ‘big’, I wouldn’t have been surprised if he had saved at least one, if not both of Tottenham’s first two goals, as for the third and fourth, Dubravka was really poor. With Nick Pope, I think at times, especially with his positioning, he made saves look far easier than they actually were.

I was confident that Dubravka would come in and do ok but it is looking definitely dicey now. You have to feel sorry for him when it has been two tough away matches and those in front of him not brilliant. However, this has got the feel of a situation, where Dubravka very likely has never recovered from getting replaced by Nick Pope and United do desperately need to bring in somebody in January, with Nick Pope set to be missing for months. When Dubravka chose to head off on loan and be second choice at Man U instead of Newcastle United, despite no guarantees of playing time (he only played twice in the League Cup for Man U), the warning signs were there.

Very difficult for Eddie Howe now, as if he say brought Loris Karius into his first eleven, then any remaining confidence Dubravka has, would be totally squashed. It is a real shame as Dubrava was a very good keeper for so long after Rafa Benitez spotted a real bargain, here’s hoping he can bounce back on Wednesday with a MOTM display and Newcastle United head into the Champions League last 16.

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports