Alan Shearer reacts to Euro 2024 groups drawn for Germany – I think Gareth Southgate will be extremely happy

Alan Shearer has been reacting to the groups drawn for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer.

Alan Shearer declaring ‘I don’t think England can complain with that group. I think it’s pretty favourable when you look at some of the teams that have been drawn out against each other. So I think Gareth Southgate will be extremely happy.’

England drawing Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia in their Group C.

A lot of interest for countless Newcastle United players hoping to make it to Germany next summer.

The Euro 2024 finals kick off on Friday 14 June 2024 and end with the final on Sunday 14 July 2024.

The six Euro 2024 groups:

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: England, Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia

Group D: Play-off winner A (Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia), Netherlands, France, Austria

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia and Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland)

Group F: Turkey, play-off winner B (Georgia/Greece/Kazakstan/Luxembourg), Portugal, Czech Republic

The three England group games will be played:

16 June 2024 England v Serbia in Gelsenkirchen

20 June 2024 England v Denmark in Frankfurt

25 June 2024 England v Slovenia in Cologne