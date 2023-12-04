News

Alan Shearer explains choice of four from Newcastle United after St James’ Park demolition job

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including four who played pivotal roles at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer selecting these four Newcastle United players in his Premier League team of the week after their displays against Man U. The final scoreline was somehow only 1-0 but it was a real demolition job from Eddie Howe’s side, who totally dominated the game and the scoring opportunities.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Stats via BBC Sport:

Robert Sanchez (Chelsea)

“He was tremendous in goal against his former side Brighton, producing seven saves in an impressive win.”

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

“Not only was he outstanding defensively, Trippier was a huge threat going forward and laid the goal on a plate for Anthony Gordon.”

James Tarkowski (Everton)

“The captain epitomised everything that was good about Everton’s defensive display as he headed, blocked and cleared everything away.”

Fabian Schar (Newcastle)

“Made a crucial block to preserve Newcastle’s lead. He’s been near-faultless under Eddie Howe.”

Tino Livramento (Newcastle)

“Despite being out of position, as a right-back playing at left-back, Livramento more than handled Marcus Rashford’s threat.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

“Took matters into his own hands with an incredible display. Playing him in midfield takes Liverpool onto another level.”

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

“Delivered a proper No 8 performance and showed great character to step up and convert the penalty that ultimately won the match.”

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

“Imperious once again. Brilliant skill to create the opening for his goal, and wonderful composure to finish it.”

Luca Koleosho (Burnley)

“A constant menace and produced wonderful technique for Burnley’s fourth goal.”

Zeki Amdouni (Burnley)

“Led the line brilliantly and took his goal very well.”

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

“Although Newcastle don’t have many options going forward, Gordon is making sure the goals keep coming.”

Manager: Ange Postecoglou (Spurs)

“His side struggled in the first half but Postecoglou’s brilliant changes turned the match round for Spurs.”

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports