News

Alan Shearer explains choice of duo from Newcastle United

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including two who played pivotal roles at St James’ Park against Fulham.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Barely a week goes by where Lewis Miley doesn’t make an impressive impact for Newcastle United, and this weekend he arguably had his biggest moment in a black and white shirt.

In the Magpies’ 3-0 win against Fuham, Miley, aged 17 years and 229 days, became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League, and the eighth-youngest scorer for any side in the competition’s history.

Miley has been rewarded with a place in the Team of the Week selected by Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer and Hall of Fame inductee.

Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs)

“Produced some stunning saves and got a well-earned clean sheet.”

William Saliba (Arsenal)

“A tower of strength as Arsenal’s defence kept Brighton out to take top spot.”

Michael Keane (Everton)

“Showed hunger and composure to get his goal. The added bonus of seven clearances indicates his importance.”

Raphael Varane (Man Utd)

“Nothing got past him. A huge performance to prevent Liverpool’s attack from scoring at Anfield.”

Lewis Miley (Newcastle)

“At 17 he becomes the youngest player ever to score for the Toon in the Premier League. Looks at ease at this level.”

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

“Never has a bad game. He has established himself as Arsenal’s midfield linchpin.”

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

“Ran the show, and that outside-of-the-boot cross for Dan Burn’s goal was something special!”

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

“Easily the best player on the pitch, he kept things ticking in attack with a goal and an assist.”

Dejan Kulusevski (Spurs)

“Delivered a wonderful cross for Richarlison’s opener and produced a smashing finish to secure the win for Spurs.”

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham)

“Produced two quality strikes. He is absolutely loving the Premier League.”

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

“A hat-trick of assists that had it all – flair, finesse and execution.”

Manager: Ange Postecoglou (Spurs)

“Spurs’ 10 men showed great resilience. Nott’m Forest away is never easy, but they played very well as a unit to win.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

(Official Newcastle United injury update – Follows Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Read HERE)

(Marco Silva blames the referee for Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – You have to laugh! Read HERE)

(It was definitely everything I ever dreamt of – Lewis Miley living the… dream – Read HERE)

(Read Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – read HERE)

Confirmed and potential Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Monday 8 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Guessing would be) Monday 15 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Potential FA Cup third round replay

Monday 22 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final second leg

Saturday 27 January 2024 (Weekend of) -FA Cup fourth round

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

(***As you can see, if United win at Chelsea on Tuesday, it then guarantees a two-legged semi-final. Whilst a win at Sunderland would guarantee another game in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with even the possibility of another ‘bonus’ match if Newcastle draw at Sunderland and then beat them in a St James’ Park replay. Certainly no Newcastle United fan will be complaining if wins at Chelsea and Sunderland lead to more matches…)