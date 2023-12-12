Transfer Market

Alan Pardew recommends player to sign for Newcastle United

Alan Pardew has been talking about Newcastle United.

Specifically, his old club and possible signings.

Alan Pardew believing that one deal in particular would make sense for all parties.

Alan Pardew speaking to Talksport:

“David de Gea is available.

“If you are the Newcastle manager and you have got this funding that you have got, then you are going to go for the best.

“I think he is the best that is out there.

“If I was his [David de Gea’s] agent I would be ringing Newcastle straight away, as it seems like a perfect fit to me.

“It would only be about how long the contract would be.

“Would it just be to the end of the season?”

For whatever reasons, David de Gea still hasn’t signed on elsewhere, after his Man U contract ended in the summer. However, in this modern day, when like David de Gea you have been earning around £20m a year (£375,000 a week) at Old Trafford, you can afford to take your time when deciding what you want to do.

David de Gea only turned 33 last month and that age is now pretty much seen as a goalkeeper in their prime these days. As you can see by the current Newcastle United keepers – Nick Pope (31), Martin Dubravka (34), Mark Gillespie (31) and Loris Karius (30).

A suggestion that wages could / would be a problem but reality is that now David de Gea is on £0 per week and not £375,000, so plenty room for compromise you would imagine, if the former Man U keeper is interested.

You can see how it could fit in with his remaining career aspirations, as it would at very least put him back in public eye, especially if getting games and a chance to remind people of his ability.