Opinion

AC Milan fans stay at home and watch on TV – Embarrassing turnout at St James’ Park

AC Milan fans were quick to be outraged when Sandro Tonali signed for ‘small club’ Newcastle United in the summer.

A very similar story at the end of August.

The two clubs pulled out in the same Champions League group and meeting each other in the opening round of games, at the San Siro.

A lot of comments from AC Milan fans about who are Newcastle United, this small club etc etc.

Well, a few months on and an interesting development.

A vital Champions League match tonight, both Newcastle United and AC Milan can qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, where are the big club AC Milan fans?

Loads of extra tickets becoming available for Newcastle United fans and swiftly snapped up.

Due to the fact that AC Milan fans are staying at home and watching on TV, despite this game seeing the winners qualifying from the group, if the PSG match goes the right way as well.

AC Milan have sent loads of their ticket allocation back and looking at the official NUFC ticketing site, it appears there will be less than 2,000 AC Milan fans (potentially as few as 1,500 according to some reports…) inside St James’ Park.

Exactly who is the small club?

