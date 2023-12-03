Opinion

A serious case of the media rewriting Newcastle United history – Numerous pieces of evidence

I know a lot of clubs and fanbases don’t think they get fair treatment off the media but I think for Newcastle United and their supporters, the evidence of this is overwhelming.

Any NUFC positives are minimised as much as possible.

Whilst as for how the media react with any negatives that can be attached to Newcastle United… well, we all know what happens in those cases.

A current ongoing theme has stood out for me these last few months and on this occasion I am just talking about the playing football side of things, not the playing politics side of things that the media absolutely love.

What I am talking about is how the media are going on ahead of big Newcastle United matches, compared to what we then hear post-match from journalists and pundits and other ‘experts’ we are subjected to.

Newcastle 1 Man City 0

Pep Guardiola’s side had won all matches in all competitions, eight of eight, Newcastle were given no chance by the media.

Another routine win forecast for all conquering all powerful Man City.

In the event Newcastle by far the better on the day, totally deserved the win, could and should have won by more, Man City only two efforts on target all game.

Yet after the match, the media claiming this wasn’t a huge surprise considering Pep rotating some of his team (giving the likes of £150m England pair Phillips and Grealish a rare start!).

So many journalists refusing to mention that Eddie Howe had changed his ENTIRE outfield ten players. It was a case of weakened Man City had lost this, not far more weakened Newcastle had won it.

Newcastle 4 PSG 1

The World’s best player and his stellar teammates were going to teach Champions League rookies Newcastle a lesson, the home side would be lucky to get anything.

Newcastle battered them and it could / should have been an even bigger winning margin, PSG restricted only had two efforts on target all night.

Yet afterwards it was mostly about how bad PSG had been, how Mbappe had simply not turned up.

Any credit for Newcastle was so diluted by this approach, nowhere near fully reporting the truth that it had been NUFC’s brave approach of pressing so high and ambitiously, that had forced mistakes and made PSG look so poor.

Man U 0 Newcastle 3

Approaching this game, Man U had won three of their last four matches, only predictably losing to Man City.

The media talking about Erik ten Hag slowly but surely getting his team sorted and in form.

Newcastle United come to Old Trafford and absolutely smash them, Man U only two efforts on target all game.

The inquest afterwards was all about how bad Man U had been, what had gone wrong for them etc etc, had making some changes caused this?

Similar to the Man City game in this competition, totally not recognising that Newcastle United had come and done this to Man U despite making eight changes to the first choice eleven, including a makeshift centre of defence Krafth and Dummett, plus 34 year old Matt Ritchie also a surprise inclusion. Once again, this hammering for the home side massively due to a brave Eddie Howe high press approach leading to Newcastle humiliating Man U on home turf. NUFC forced MUFC to look so poor, despite playing an almost totally changed team.

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Nobody in the media was predicting a home win.

Arsenal hadn’t lost any of their 10 Premier League matches, 24 from a possible 30 points, Newcastle United in for such a tough afternoon.

Final whistle and Newcastle had deservedly won. Once again a brave high press had stopped a quality opposition the freedom to do their thing, the Gunners only one effort on target all game and that was the equivalent of an easy backpass, a weak effort from Havertz straight at Pope. Newcastle far more dangerous and deservedly winning with that Gordon goal.

Yet afterwards the media shamefully simply allowed Arteta to transparently deflect from his and his team’s failings on the day, due to Newcastle’s excellent game plan and execution of it. Arteta allowed to claim that he and his team had been the victims of the worst ever decision in the history of football, yet never ever saying exactly why the Gordon goal should have been disallowed. As was clearly shown afterwards, there was absolutely no reason why VAR could have asked the referee to look at replays to overrule his original decision.

Arteta even had the nerve to claim that he and his team had been cheated out of a win and the media didn’t challenge this, despite them having only that single non-threatening effort on goal!

Arteta was crying and chucking his toys out of his lego pram because Newcastle had played so well and frustrated him. Arsenal have still not lost to anybody other than NUFC in the Premier League and won their last three since SJP, currently four points clear at the top of the table.

Newcastle United deserved all the credit after this one, especially after the media had written off any chance of NUFC winning in advance of the game.

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1

Cast your mind back if you will.

Chelsea hammer Spurs 4-1, then the 4-4 performance against Man City is ‘proof’ that finally they are showing their class and now only a matter of time before they will be in the top four, maybe even challenging for the title.

As for Newcastle United, not a single media character predicting a home win. One or two suggesting Eddie Howe’s side might cling on for a draw somehow against mighty reborn team of all young talents Chelsea.

One battering later and it is all about… well, Chelsea this young team, clearly not ready yet, no surprise they might throw in such a poor performance still. Pus, it was Chelsea’s mistakes that gifted Newcastle the win. Red card another big help to NUFC.

Hmmm. This was a shocker from the media, you / they can’t have it all ways. The reality of course was that yet again, Newcastle went up against a supposedly quality side and dominated them, the second half they tormented Chelsea and forced the away side into mistakes that were then converted into goals. They didn’t stand off Chelsea and let them play, they got in amongst them and Newcastle United convincingly won, not Chelsea lost.

Newcastle United 1 Man U 0

Which brings us to this one.

The most one-sided single goal win you are likely to see this season.

Yet beforehand, we were told that the Premier League’s most in-form team were on their way to Tyneside and this could be a day when they proved their quality against better opposition than they had been beating on this run and could / would move up to fifth in the table.

Instead of course Newcastle United blew them away and all game Man U only one effort on target, a Garnacho shot from an angle that was never going to get past Pope.

Newcastle barely gave them a kick as they overwhelmed Man U and yet after the game, pretty much all I have heard is how poor Man U were, no surprise etc etc that they have lost, basically Newcastle an easy three points.

This wasn’t what so many in the media were saying beforehand. All results were seen as possible but certainly no journalists were saying that Newcastle United would totally dominate Man U.

Yet that is what happened and Newcastle United absolutely deserve full credit, rather than a media agenda of lets now look at why a weakened Man U were always going to lose this one…