Opinion

A question of form – Newcastle v AC Milan

Newcastle v AC Milan tonight.

The one we have been waiting for, the sixth and final round of matches in the Group of Depth.

So in the lead up to this Newcastle v AC Milan match, I thought I would look back over the form.

These are the AC Milan results since the end of the September international break, when the Champions League kicked off only days later:

16 September 2023 – Inter Milan 5 AC Milan 1

19 September 2023 – AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0

23 September 2023 – AC Milan 1 Hellas Verona 0

27 September 2023 – Cagliari 1 AC Milan 3

30 September 2023 – AC Milan 2 Lazio 0

4 October 2023 – Dortmund 0 AC Milan 0

7 October 2023 – Genoa 0 AC Milan 1

22 October 2023 – AC Milan 0 Juventus 1

25 October 2023 – PSG 3 AC Milan 0

29 October 2023 – Napoli 2 AC Milan 2

4 November 2023 – AC Milan 0 Udinese 1

7 November 2023 – AC Milan 2 PSG 1

11 November 2023 – Lecce 2 AC Milan 2

25 November 2023 – AC Milan 1 Fiorentina 0

28 November 2023 – AC Milan 1 Dortmund 3

2 December 2023 – AC Milan 3 Frosinone 1

9 December 2023 – Atalanta 3 AC Milan 2

Played 17 Won 7 Drawn 4 Lost 6 Goals Scored 21 Goals Conceded 23

I have then gone over the Newcastle United matches in the same time period (vast majority of you will be aware of them, so no need to list them)

Played 19 Won 10 Drawn 4 Lost 5 Goals Scored 35 Goals Conceded 19

Newcastle United winning three more matches than AC Milan and losing one less, whilst United have scored 14 more and conceded four less goals.

In this time period both clubs playing the same number of domestic league and Champions League matches, Newcastle United having two extra tough games due to the League Cup in England, winning 1-0 against Man City and 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Interesting to note that in the most recent 10 of their matches, AC Milan have won only three and lost five.

In their last ten, Newcastle United winning four and losing four.