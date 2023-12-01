Opinion

A best Newcastle United Scots eleven – Part two

Following a recent article regarding St James’ Park once having been a popular destination and playground for talented footballers from north of the border, one of the lads in the comments section asked if I could come up with my own ‘Best Newcastle United Scots eleven’.

This is my second article of two completing a Newcastle United Scots eleven (Go here to see the first one).

John McNamee was as hard as nails and became a cult hero at Newcastle, playing 117 league games between 1966 and 1971.

Tommy Craig became a fan favourite at Newcastle United after he was signed from Sheffield Wednesday by Joe Harvey in 1974.

He had previously been the most expensive teenager in British football when he moved from Aberdeen to Wednesday for £100,000.

Especially noted for his rocket shot, Tommy also had a prowess for taking penalties.

He captained Newcastle in the 1976 League Cup Final defeat against Manchester City.

Bobby Mitchell is a Newcastle United club legend and is one of only three players to pick up FA Cup winners medals in the finals of 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Primarily a left winger, Bobby was affectionately known as ‘Dazzler’ by the fans, and scored over 100 goals for our club in a 12 year career.

Hughie Gallagher was a real firebrand and is arguably the best player of all Newcastle’s famous Number 9s.

Although only small in stature, Hughie was quick and skilful, and could leap higher than much bigger and taller defenders. His game was all about goals but he could also read the game well and would pull opponents out of position with his clever darting runs.

He captained Newcastle United to our last top tier title when we won the 1st Division in 1927.

By the time he had departed for Chelsea in 1930, Hughie had plundered 133 League goals in only 160 games for Newcastle.

So that is my ‘Newcastle United Scots eleven’;

Simpson

Brownlie, Brennan, Moncur, McNamee

Scoular

Smith, Green, Craig

Gallacher, Mitchell

No obvious left-back and the likes of Brennan, Moncur and McNamee all too good to be left out!)

These are my seven substitutes;

My sub goalkeeper would be Gordon Marshall who made 177 League appearances for us between 1963 and 68.

Tommy Gibb makes it on to the bench as back up in midfield. Tommy played 199 League games for the Toon between 1968 and 1975.

Mark McGhee was an extremely skilful and talented forward who had two spells at Newcastle. In his second he struck up a lethal partnership with Micky Quinn.

Jimmy Scott scored at St James’ Park in the 3-0 first-leg win in the Fairs Cup Final and makes the cut.

I’ve included Duncan Ferguson who didn’t have the best of times at Newcastle with injuries. On his day though Big Dunc was one hell of an asset to any team.

A bit of surprise here but I’ve picked John Gallacher who had the potential to be an excellent player, only for injury to ruin his Toon career before it had properly got started.

Darren Jackson made 69 league appearances for Willie McFaul’s team between 1986 and 88 and is the last of my subs.

Fairs Cups winner Jackie Sinclair, Kevin Gallagher and Matt Ritchie would fill out my squad, but that’s only if you count Matt as a real jock.

Hope some of you enjoyed the Newcastle United Scots eleven articles and any comments are welcome.