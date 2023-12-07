News

7 Newcastle United TV matches now confirmed – Tuesday official announcement

There are now seven Newcastle United TV matches confirmed between now and end of January 2024.

An announcement (see below) by the club on Tuesday, giving details of the seventh.

The Aston Villa v Newcastle clash will be on TNT sports with an 8.15pm kick-off on Tuesday 30 January 2024.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 December 2023:

‘Newcastle United’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa has a new kick-off time after being selected for live television broadcast in the UK.

The Magpies were due to face Unai Emery’s Villans at 7.45pm (GMT) on Tuesday, 30th January but, due to the fixture being selected to be shown live on TNT Sports, the English top-flight encounter at Villa Park will now take place at 8.15pm (GMT). The date of the game will remain the same.

United kicked off their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a 5-1 victory against Villa on the opening weekend of the season, as Alexander Isak’s brace along with goals from Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes sealing an emphatic win at St. James’ Park.

Any further alterations to United’s fixture schedule will be confirmed on nufc.co.uk in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports