News

7 Manchester United players ruled out – Official MUFC availability update for Newcastle United match

A number of Manchester United players will be missing at St James’ Park.

Erik ten Hag having given an official update on the eve of the game.

As well as the shunned Jadon Sancho, plenty of other Manchester United players also on the missing list.

Erik ten Hag giving this official Manchester United injury update – Friday 1 December 2023:

“Mason Mount is today returning on the [training] pitch but I don’t know how long it will take until he returns.

“Ty Malacia had surgery and he will return in quite short notice. I think, from new year on, he can be available.

“But it’s very good that Luke Shaw made his return in this week.

“We are happy with that and also the others, they are working very hard to return as soon as possible to the team.”

Not coming close to the size of Eddie Howe’s list of missing stars but these Manchester United players set to be absent on Saturday night:

Casemiro – Thigh

Lisandro Martinez – Ankle

Mason Mount – Calf

Jonny Evans – Thigh

Christian Eriksen – Knee

Tyrell Malacia – Knee

Amad Diallo Traore – Knee

A massive game for both teams and with a win, Newcastle would rise to fifth in the table if Spurs lose at Man City this weekend.