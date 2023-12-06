News

6 Newcastle United TV matches now confirmed – Thursday official announcement

There are now six Newcastle United TV matches confirmed between now and mid-February 2024.

An announcement (see below) by the club on Thursday, giving details of the sixth.

The Forest v Newcastle clash will be on Sky Sports with a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday 10 February 2024.

Newcastle United official announcement – 21 December 2023:

‘Newcastle United’s Premier League game at Nottingham Forest has a new kick-off time after being selected for live television coverage.

The Magpies head to the City Ground on Saturday, 10th February, with kick-off having initially been scheduled for 3pm GMT.

But while there is no change to the date, the match will now get under way at 5:30pm GMT and will be shown live on Sky Sports after being included in the latest round of top flight fixture amendments.

Any further alterations to United’s schedule will be announced in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports