Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1

Sunday’s match ended Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is Billy Miller.

POSITIVES

Our Strongest Bench For Weeks

When that bench is still made up of two goalkeepers, two teenagers and three players that haven’t been first choice options for years, it clearly illustrates the problems that are still prevalent.

To see Wilson and Longstaff join them is a huge boost though.

We can’t rely on just Wilson or Isak. They both play better when rotated and Isak looks like he needs a rest as much as anyone. It sounds like others are expected back over the next few games.

Five Alive (just about)

We have named an unchanged outfield team for five games running. When you consider how few in-game substitutions we’ve made in those matches, until today, it is a minor miracle that we haven’t added to our injury list (freak injury to Pope excepted).

Home Comforts Coming Up

I was terrified of this group of games.

Starting with Chelsea match, through to this game, I thought we could find ourselves out of the Champions League and tumbling down the table, considering the injuries we had and the (so called) calibre of opponents.

To be so dominant in both home games and to be one brutal robbery away from a famous win in Paris alleviated my fears somewhat. However, it’s all caught up with us for these two away matches.

We have five games left this calendar year and three of them are at home, where we somehow continue to be extraordinary. The away game in the league is against Luton, who have battled admirably in recent matches but still lose a lot more than they don’t. They have only one home win to their name all season.

The other away match is a Carabao Cup quarter final that I just cannot see Howe prioritising.

NEGATIVES

Up The Premier League We Don’t Go

A win would have taken us to fifth, over today’s opponents and Man Utd. A draw would have seen us above Man Utd. The loss leaves us seventh and the manner of the defeat means the mighty goal difference advantage we had over Spurs is much reduced.

Just Absolutely Cream Crackered…

…as fans of our opponents might put it.

The passing was sloppy all game.

Our forwards had little energy and were wasteful with the few opportunities that they forged. Our defence looked nervous every time Spurs attacked. I know we keep giving this reason but it’s a valid reason. There’s a physical and mental toll for those players.

Trippier getting his fifth booking of the season could be seen as a negative but I think the rest will do him good.

Capital Punishment

We hadn’t lost in London for eight games running. It would have been nice to keep that going.

At least we don’t have to wait long to get a new run started.

With the train issues, I have no doubt that any fans travelling down today had a real nightmare to get there and it’s a testament to their commitment to see so many still make it. Best wishes for the long journey home.

Again, against a North London side an unnecessary and vicious tackle didn’t see the just reward. Romero seemed intent on making Wilson’s return from injury a short one. The following interchange saw Bruno lose his head. It was something and nothing but he needs to avoid giving VAR decisions to make as one of them will go against him eventually. Especially if he starts to build up a reputation.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports