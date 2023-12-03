Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0

Saturday night’s match ended Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our contributors to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Home comforts and Manc misery

That was our sixth consecutive home league victory amid an injury crisis.

It’s stellar going when you consider some of the recent opponents who’ve come to town.

Arsenal beaten. Chelsea thrashed. Now, Man Utd lucky to escape on the end of a 1-0 defeat.

With our history with the red half of Manchester, it’s always one to savour when we manage to beat them. That wee club in the north east, eh.

After the Ashley years we really have turned the tables on them.

It capped off a week where really we’ve been spoiled rotten.

Just a VAR shocker in Paris stopped it being a sequence of amazing wins. We’re looking up the table and now we need to get some injured players back, then add a few faces in January.

Midfield maestros

All three of our centre mids put in virtuoso displays.

It’s easy to take Bruno for granted but he’s such a clever player. He can control games from the middle of the pitch better than anyone we’ve seen in black and white.

His fellow countryman, Joelinton, is fully up to speed after his injury woes and he’s purring. An absolute tank in the engine room. He’s a warrior with quality oozing from every pore.

Then we come to a young lad aged just 17. Lewis Miley. This kid has got something. He’s not looked out of place whatsoever. In fact, how does Sean Longstaff get back in the side! Miley has the world at his feet and there’s so much more to come.

He’s given the club a slight headache now, as his rise to fame surely puts a question mark over a new centre mid arriving in January. Would that only serve to block the lad’s first team pathway?

England calling

How much longer can Gareth Southgate ignore Anthony Gordon?

He’s bagged his sixth goal of the season from a wide position, showing the way, surely now vindicating the decision to move ASM on.

Pace to burn. A great attitude and able to follow what Howe wants from him to the letter. A snip at £40m.

Let’s also not miss out Tino Livramento’s international credentials. He’s scarily good too.

Dan Burn’s injury has opened the door and he’s showing what fabulous player he really is. He’s a full back but with him on the park it’s like having an extra midfield technician.

NEGATIVES (Difficult to find in a win over Man Utd)

Profligacy

We were a tad wasteful in the first half.

So many chances went begging.

Hopefully soon there will be a game when they all start going in again.

Cold shoulder

Nick Pope is going to be a big loss.

It seemed to look like a dislocation and if that is the case and he needs to have it pinned, then it’s likely to be three months out, given that was the same prognosis for Jacob Murphy.

We’ll miss him.

It’s cruel luck at the moment to lose so many players and our custodian is a key cog in the machine.

It’s time to get behind Martin Dubravka and time for him to remind us what a good goalkeeper he can be.

Kicking off

Not a fan of games starting at 8pm on a Saturday night.

It seems a ridiculous slot to have a Premier League match, especially in winter. Time for the broadcasters to bin these ones off.

In this particular instance I was also left wondering if the 8pm start helped us a tad.

The Man Utd team had to get the bus here due to an issue with their plane and it did give everyone a few extra hours in local hostelries with some liquid refreshment, which tends to aid the overall atmosphere at St James’ Park.

However, on the wider point, ‘should a game be held at 8pm on a Saturday night’, I’m still not generally in favour.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports