Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 3 Fulham 0

Saturday afternoon’s match ended Newcastle 3 Fulham 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is ‘Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…’:

POSITIVES

Normal service is resumed

After three consecutive bruising defeats, it was important that we stopped the rot.

Forget about the outrageous thuggery from Raul Jimenez and Fulham being reduced to ten men. Whatever the weather, this was a tremendous victory over a side who had scored sixteen in their last four outings, winning three and coming very close to upsetting Liverpool at Anfield.

Patience is a virtue and we bided our time, with three second half goals in front of the Gallowgate. In the end, it was never really in doubt and a clean sheet will help instill some confidence to that patched up defence.

That’s eight wins out of nine at Fortress St James in the league. With home form like that we’ll be in with a shout come the end of the season. We just need to replicate some of it on the road.

He’s one of our own

So pleased for Lewis Miley, scoring his first senior goal to set us on our way.

Initially sitting this one out having been given a much deserved rest, an enforced substitution after our big Brazilian left the field meant young Lewis joined the fray on 36 minutes.

He hardly put a foot wrong and capped a wonderful performance with a debut senior goal, coolly slotting the ball past Bernd Leno to give us the lead.

So much has already been said about this lad’s ability and I cannot add much else. He’s a precocious talent, shows maturity beyond his tender years and is calmness personified when in possession.

Take a bow Lewis Miley. One of our own!

Well oiled machine

Schar departs. No matter. Dan Burn is shuffled into the centre of defence, Tino Livramento swaps flanks and Emil Krafth replaces him at right back. The defence stands resolute and we keep a clean sheet.

Joelinton limps off. No matter. Lewis Miley slots into midfield and sets us on our way with the opening goal.

And just how good is Bruno Guimaraes? The superlatives keep on coming. This guy was phenomenal yesterday. Two assists, 141 touches, an accurate pass rate of 90% and the thing I love most, 23 passes into the final third.

NEGATIVES

More injury woes

At the moment, it feels like ‘one step forward, two steps back’.

It was fantastic to see Dan Burn starting again and Sven Botman returns, coming on as an 84th minute substitute.

However, we also saw Fabian Schar pull up and big Joe leave the field twenty minutes later. How bad those injures are remains to be seen but given how integral to the team those two are, it is a serious concern. And you can add to that the fact that Alex Isak didn’t make the bench.

We have a date with another mid-table outfit from west London on Tuesday and our patched up team has little time to recover.

We should have scored six!

I know, complaining after winning 3-0 is scraping the barrel, but 10 man Fulham were there for the taking and if you want to look for a negative, you could perhaps argue that we could have done more to improve our goal difference.

Leno made two great saves, from Longstaff and Gordon. We’ve also hit the woodwork twice and some of our shooting left a lot to be desired. 6-0 would have redressed the balance after those three goal defeats against both Spurs and Everton. As it was, 3-0 only claws back half the deficit.

Still off the pace?

Those back-to-back defeats in North London and on Merseyside mean that despite picking up three points, we’re still four points off fifth place Tottenham. Let’s hope those above us drop points later today like Man City did yesterday.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports