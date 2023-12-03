Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3

Tuesday afternoon’s match ended Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is ‘Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…’:

POSITIVES

17 not going under

Miley is growing in confidence.

Being hooked early against Luton doesn’t seem to have done the lad any harm.

He was our stand out player today and deserves all the plaudits being bestowed on him right now.

The PIF will react

Surely this was the wake up call for our real owners to provide some serious investment in the January window?

CAshley is no longer at the helm

Look where we were two years ago. Seriously, that’s as good as I can muster on this dismal afternoon for positives!

NEGATIVES

St James couldn’t show our appreciation to Wood

Chris Wood returning, doing that and Nuno not allowing the lad a standing ovation, is nothing short of disgraceful. The lad played an instrumental part in keeping us up, we sold him for a decent fee and yet he has his detractors amongst our fanbase. Seriously?

Eddie on the cusp?

Let’s face it, we won’t get anything at Anfield whatever the weather. If we then lose what is now looking like an eminently losable third round tie at the Stadium of Light, that’ll be eight in nine and Eddie won’t survive that.

Eddie seems incapable of changing things unless injuries force his hand. Why play Burn instead of Livramento? Why keep on with Trippier who is clearly not at the races? As for Almiron, I cannot understand why someone so unable to use his weaker foot gets picked again and again.

After everything Eddie’s done for us, his sacking would polarise opinion but football is a results business and even he won’t be able to survive eight defeats in nine surely?

He needs to get us results and quickly, or face the consequences.

When we go behind we cannot retrieve the situation

West Ham apart, we haven’t managed to get back into a game when we’ve gone behind.

Liverpool, Dortmund, Milan and now Forest at home. Man City, Brighton, Dortmund, Bournemouth, Everton, Spurs and Luton away. That is the sign of a team that lacks confidence.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3 – Tuesday 26 December 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 23 pen

Forest:

Wood 45+1, 53, 60

Possession was Forest 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Forest 15 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Forest 6 Newcastle 7

Corners were Forest 2 Newcastle 10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 52,207 (3,000 Forest)

Newcastle team v Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Hall 79), Burn (Livramento 55), Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff (Joelinton 71), Almiron (Wilson 55), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports