Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2

Wednesday night’s match ended Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our contributors to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Out but not down

It was a heartbreaking night as we snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in our final game in Europe – for now.

We got within 30 or so minutes of the last 16 despite missing our best defender, best goalkeeper and a fair few others, not least Tonali, who was undoubtedly bought for the Champions League campaign, but ended up with a season long ban.

I wonder how different it could have all been if we’d had more good fortune on the injury front?

Nevertheless, we gave it a good go in a group with no less than PSG, Dortmund and AC Milan.

We took the lead last night and had a measure of control on things before legs went and their subs turned the tide.

It’s not a blessing to be out of European competition but it will aid the injury crisis.

Heads can be held high. Overall we only lost once away from home, we can cherish the 4-1 win over PSG, and that game in Paris which we really should have won.

J7 rocket

That’s the type of goalscoring you want to see from Joelinton.

What a stunning strike it was. A shot that was still rising as it hit the back of the AC Milan net.

That’s the level. His level. He needs to deliver the goals more consistently.

He’s a heck of a player and was without doubt a big plus point.

A star is born

We’ve got a talent on our hands in young Lewis Miley.

He’s held his own at the tender age of 17. It could even be a struggle to leave him out!

The kid has a football brain and has big future in the game, as long as he keeps his feet on the ground.

NEGATIVES

Fine lines

Fine margins in football but it’s a cruel game.

If Bruno’s shot goes in or Miggy manages to score then who knows, we’d possibly be looking forward to the draw for the next round and two legs against a group winner.

We’ve not had the key moments go our way. I felt we were unlucky at home to Dortmund and that was a disgrace of a decision when PSG got that penalty.

It almost feels like the luck’s evened out since our last CL campaign in 2002/03 when we did eke through in the final game.

Naivety

There was naivety in the closing stages. We went for it and got hit on the break and we were punished big time.

The game management seemed to slip and the players and the manager will be left to rue that.

This is a tough spell for Howe.

Rebuild laid bare

Games like this show how far we still have to go.

Within the bounds of FFP regulations we have to finds a way of adding more quality over the coming transfer windows.

No disrespect to some of the lads there from the Ashley era but perhaps now is the moment to hasten the rebuild.

We clearly need a centre half, a right sided attacker and maybe even another striker.

The club also faces a goalkeeping crisis. I really do think it can be called a crisis too.

Pope out for the season. Dubravka has shipped nine goals in three games and doesn’t quite look the same player he once was. That just leaves Karius.

It could prove costly. They have to bring in a new goalie this season. If it has to be David De Gea then so be it.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Wednesday 13 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 33

AC Milan:

Pulisic 59, Chukwueze 84

Possession was AC Milan 42% Newcastle 58%

Total shots were AC Milan 12 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were AC Milan 2 Newcastle 8

Corners were AC Milan 3 Newcastle 5

Referee: Danny Makellie

Attendance: 52,037 (Approx 1,200 AC Milan)

Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Dubravka, Trippier (Burn 63), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Longstaff 71), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Isak 62), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Harrison, Dummett, Hall

