Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Luton 1 Newcastle 0

Saturday afternoon’s match ended Luton 1 Newcastle 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is Dean Wilkins.

POSITIVES

The travelling fans

I couldn’t get a ticket for the away end and thanks to a mate who support Luton, I was in amongst their fans.

Watching on from my seat, the support was excellent today and the Luton fans during and after the match said the same.

Whilst the respect and support shown to Tom Lockyer was especially noted and appreciated.

Those Newcastle United fans were great today, decent in the stands and that banner was a touch of class. Thanks #NUFC ⚪️⚫️👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pdyAeW1qvj — We Are Luton Town (@wearelutontown) December 23, 2023

Sometimes, very occasionally, some things are more important than Newcastle United / football.

Alexander Isak

Easy to forget in his absence just how good the club’s record signing is.

He is brilliant.

Isak came on at one down and even at probably nowhere near 100 per cent fitness, he was gliding past opponents with ease.

Whilst his finishing was sublime on that ridiculous offside decision.

A massive positive if he is now back and can stay fit and available.

Reunited

I really felt for Jamaal Lascelles as he was forced off due to injury.

However, it is impossible not to register that this meant our stellar back four from last season are finally reunited.

Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn playing together once again.

Tino Livramento has been superb in particular when getting his chance. However, when we are looking at purely the defensive side of things, I reckon Eddie Howe will be going with what brought such great returns last season. Plus of course what a massive bonus it is to have two ball playing central defenders, something which simply isn’t one of Lascelles’ strengths.

NEGATIVES

The rat

Rafa and Newcastle United saved his career and then after only 12 NUFC starts, Andros Townsend jumped off the sinking ship when relegation happened.

He even had the cheek to say a big reason for going to Crystal Palace was because he thought Alan Pardew would be great for developing his game.

Losing to Luton was gutting, that this rat scored the winner made it even worse.

On the road

There is no getting away from it, there is definitely some room for improvement when it comes to Newcastle’s away form in the Premier League…

Newcastle have the worst away form of any team outside the relegation zone.

Played 9 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 6 Goals For 14 Goals Against 18

Take away the 8-0 Sheffield United match and NUFC away from home in the league becomes…

Played 8 Won 0 Drawn 2 Lost 6 Goals For 6 Goals Against 18

Taking opportunities

Goals win matches.

Missed chances lose matches.

Callum Wilson had his head in his hands when at 0-0 the brilliant Anthony Gordon cross found him unmarked in the middle of the goal six yards out, yet he failed to convert.

I am not blaming Wilson for the defeat but bottom line is that if he scores that absolute sitter then Newcastle win.

You need to take these opportunities on the road, especially when the away form is so bad.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Luton 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Luton:

Townsend 25

Possession was Luton 35% Newcastle 65%

Total shots were Luton 16 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Luton 5 Newcastle 2

Corners were Luton 6 Newcastle 7

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 11,042 (1,100 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Botman 37), Schar, Burn (Hall 85), Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Isak 37), Almiron (Livramento 81), Gordon, Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

