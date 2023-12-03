Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties)

Ahead of each match we ask one of our contributors to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

The hundred club

On what ended up a really tough night for the club and the supporters, it was great to see two centurions in United’s camp.

Eddie Howe marking his 100th game as head coach, which is good going given the myriad challenges posed by managing this behemoth of a footballing institution.

Howe’s got his critics on social media but he’s sitting on a 50% win ratio. Not too shabby overall, right?

Out on the pitch we saw Callum Wilson mark his 100th appearance for the club, bagging his 46th goal in black and white, cementing his place in the all-time scoring charts. Hopefully there will be plenty more to come and he can stay fit.

Botman Returns

It’s been a long time out for big Sven. Missing for all but one of our Champions League group matches.

A cameo at home to Fulham paved the way for him to get a valuable 45 minutes under his belt at Stamford Bridge after shaking off his knee problem.

It was a huge positive to see him return and being eased gradually back up to full speed. Surely he starts at Luton?

Holding our own

Eddie Howe was right, it was a decent defensive display for 91 minutes.

While it lacked some control and attacking intent, once again our overworked team came oh so close to seeing off the Blues.

It was such a shame about the 92nd minute, with the one error costing the goal that forced penalties.

NEGATIVES

Ref justice

That Aussie ref Jarred Gillett didn’t do us any favours. Caicedo ought to have seen red.

Chelsea players were allowed to nobble both Krafth and Gordon. For some daft reason there’s no VAR in the League Cup.

He’s not a good referee at all that Gillett. Them’s the breaks.

Hard to bear KT

The main talking point was the introduction of Kieran Trippier.

It was a bad day at the office to say the least when he came on for Krafth.

A big error allowed Chelsea to shatter our hopes with a late leveller, then in the penalty shootout he misses the target completely.

Whether it’s fatigue or just a good old-fashioned loss of form – it was alarming to see.

Not so long ago he was playing like the best right back in Europe.

He’s gone off a cliff but he needs to be supported, not given pelters on social media. Above all, he needs a few games rest. Howe may see it differently of course and may want him to get straight back in.

Capital punishment

It was great fun beating Chelsea 4-1 at St James’ Park a few weeks go. I really enjoyed that win.

The Holy Grail though is that of winning away at Stamford Bridge.

There’s been slim pickings for us down in West London over the years.

Pardew bagged a Cisse inspired win in 2012 and Hughton stunned them in a league cup tie.

That was ages ago.

I just want to see us get something down there and to be thwarted so cruelly was a tough one to take.

Postscript

Special mention for the hopeless stewarding at Chelsea which allowed some thug to get on to the pitch to goad Martin Dubravka.

The footage was appalling. The steward does nothing as he runs up to Dubs and is in his face laughing and shouting.

Action needs to be taken and doubtless there’d be more column inches on this had it have been a so-called big six side thaving to put up with that.

Final word for the odious Cole Palmer, with obscene gestures at the away end at full time, another abysmal winner.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Tuesday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 16

Penalties: Wilson scores, Trippier wide, Bruno scores, Ritchie saved

Chelsea:

Mudryk 90+2

Penalties: Palmer scores, Gallagher scores, Nkunku scores, Mudryk scores

Possession was Chelsea 78% Newcastle 22%

Total shots were Chelsea 15 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 7 Newcastle 1

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 38,058 (4,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 45), Lascelles, Botman (Burn 45), Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 52), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Alex Murphy

Confirmed Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports