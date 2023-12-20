Opinion

20th Century King v King of the 21st Century

Adored and hugely appreciated, with many fond Kevin Keegan memories from the last century (albeit briefly and regrettably in the Noughties of 21st Century, King Kev was treated abhorrently by the cockney devil master and his poison dwarf snake).

Arriving back in the Toon on 5th February 1992 (following the failings of the unambitious Seymour, Westwood and McKeag Board) King Kev inherited the team and squad of Ardiles, whilst stylish in its diamante formation, it lacked backbone and structure.

King Kev set about rocking 1990s football, from a standing start, almost rock bottom in the second tier, ‘Kelly of the Telly’ saved us v Pompey, a feeling of both relief and exhilaration not often matched since then on the open terraces at Gallowgate, Newcastle.

Kevin Keegan, the King of the 20th Century Toon, powered us through ‘92, ‘93, ‘94 and into summer ‘95, creating a Newcastle United team and squad cherished and adored across the Geordie Heartlands and beyond.

That’s three full seasons of football in transition.

Then in the year of AD 1996, having returned after a ridiculously short ban for actual bodily harm (no serious conviction?), Cantona single-handedly stole the silverware from the King. If Cantona had been handed a more suitable punishment for his January 1995 assault, then he would not have graced the fields of England that following 1995/96 season. Nevertheless, he was masterful and he stole King Kev’s Silverware.

This leads me to my contemporary comparison.

Time is on the hands of 21st Century King Eddie.

As with his predecessor, Eddie Howe inherited a dysfunctional team and squad, albeit and fortunately, a tier above what Kevin Keegan inherited. Still though, NUFC heading in freefall to the second tier with no hope of survival (I’ve previously compared Bruce with Charlton J, highlighting that the proud Jack had the dignity to leave when he knew it was right, regrettably the Bruce from ManUre didn’t have the same respect for himself or his brethren).

Nevertheless, in came King Eddie on 8th November 2021.

King Eddie only took one full season to take the now re-inspired Geordie masses back into European Champions League territory. We are now currently in King Eddie’s second full season.

Both Kings had the support of their Boards and both prospered.

I’m writing this article having watched King Eddie’s team miss another opportunity at the remarkable Luton Town, another encounter of missed chances and what could have beens.

I believe King Eddie will admit whilst his team may not be currently getting the ‘rub of the green’, or some of his stalwarts may have ‘dropped a few spinning plates’, his squad is definitely on the climb.

Putting it all into perspective for myself and my own concerns, King Eddie is definitely ahead of his time and I’m confident King Eddie will match, exceed and ultimately secure the silverware us Geordies crave and dream about, throughout the King Kev and King Eddie dynasties.

Our moment in football history is coming, it may take another season or two, but King Eddie will deliver, and as with King Kev we must believe and remain loyal.

Here’s to a Merry Christmas with a Boxing Day to remember v Forest (ED: Sadly didn’t get the time to put Andrew’s article up before that match and then even more sad, well you all know what happened in that match…) then a Happy New Year doing one on the Scousers.

Followed by a third course of ramming humble pie down the throats of the pretentious inadequates 10 miles down the road on the first weekend of 2024!

Peace and goodwill to all.

Long live the King(s), I believe. Amen!