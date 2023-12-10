Opinion

10 Newcastle United positives as we head into 2024

I get the sense that some Newcastle United fans are struggling a bit.

You tend to get that when exiting the Champions League and Carabao Cup, plus losing four Premier League matches, in a 19 day stretch.

So maybe this will cheer you up…

10 Newcastle United positives as we head into 2024

Newcastle United are not getting relegated.

Lewis Miley – This kid has it all.

You could have been born a Mackem.

Form is temporary, class is permanent. A difficult period with a lot of factors against Newcastle United but surely you have seen enough of Eddie Howe and this group of players to know that only a matter of time before we are on the up again.

Elliot Anderson. Amazing how quickly some people forget certain things. Going into this season, at the age of 20 the Geordie had been the top scorer in pre-season and was increasingly looking the part as he got more chances this season, starting four Premier League matches where Newcastle had picked up 10 points, the team scoring 13 goals and only conceding two in these four games. A cruel freak back injury intervening but very important to remember, this kid also has it all.

Mike Ashley is not the owner of Newcastle United.

As well as building a team / squad for the here and now, the overwhelming majority of the transfer window had been on you players who will only get better.

As well as the first team squad recruitment, for the first time in the club’s history, serious money, time and effort is also being put into building the club’s strength from the youngest age groups upwards.

The problem now is that demand vastly exceeds supply when it comes to tickets for St James’ Park. Every single home ticket sold since Mike Ashley sold the club and tens of thousand of Newcastle United fans ended their boycott. Nothing sadder though than seeing thousands of empty seats at SJP, Ashley force to give 10,000+ free season tickets away to try and fill the seats next to his adverts.

Newcastle United – One City, One Club, One Love.