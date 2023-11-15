News

Your chance to own match worn Newcastle United shirts – Also help great charity in their work

A great chance for NUFC fans to own match worn Newcastle United shirts.

Whilst at the same time helping a great charity.

The match worn Newcastle United shirts from both the great win over Arsenal and the disappointing defeat at Bournemouth are now being auctioned, all proceeds to the Royal British Legion.

Newcastle United official announcement– 15 November 2023:

‘Newcastle United supporters are now able to bid for the shirts worn in the Magpies’ recent Premier League games against Arsenal and Bournemouth – and raise funds for the Royal British Legion in the process.

Over the last two weekends, British football has shown its support for the Armed Forces community, with players across the country proudly wearing the poppy on their shirts for this year’s Remembrance weekend.

Newcastle United players displayed the poppy – the enduring symbol of remembrance for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country – in the 1-0 win over Arsenal at St. James’ Park, as well as the 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth. The matchworn shirts from both games are now available to purchase, with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion.

All poppy shirts will be personally signed by the relevant player, and will be offered unwashed, meaning all grass and mud stains will remain on them.

All bids made are inclusive of worldwide secured shipping and payment handling fee, with no hidden costs.

Bidding for the shirts worn against Arsenal will close at 3pm GMT on Saturday, 19th November, while the auction for shirts worn by United against Bournemouth will close on Sunday, 3rd December at 3pm GMT.

Bids can be made by clicking here.’