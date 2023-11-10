News

Young Newcastle United star gets very welcome England Under 21s follow on call up

The latest England Under 21s squad has been announced (see below) on Friday.

Included in the squad is one young Newcastle United star.

Tino Livramento called up by the England Under 21s for the November matches.

A welcome follow up after the young Newcastle star returned to the international scene last month, after more than a year missing due to injury when at Southampton.

Last month England Under 21s boss Lee Carsley declaring ‘Tino [Livramento] is a player we rate highly, it’s going to be good to have him back in and around the squad. He’s been out for a while injured, so we’ll be looking to support him and Newcastle with that.’

Newcastle United fans got another proper look at Tino Livramento on Tuesday, when he was Newcastle’s best player and arguably the top performer of all players from either side, as United lost 2-0 to Dortmund.

Gareth Southgate namechecked Tino Livramento on Thursday when announcing the senior squad but getting games for the England Under 21s is definitely the way to go for now.

Official FA announcement of England Under 21s squad – 10 November 2023:

The England men’s under-21s squad to play Serbia and Northern Ireland in UEFA U21 EURO qualifying has been selected.

Head coach Lee Carsley has picked a 24-man squad for the two games, which starts with a trip to face Serbia in Backa Topola on Saturday 18 November (4pm GMT).

It’s then back to home turf at Everton’s Goodison Park for the visit of Northern Ireland on Tuesday 21 October (7.45pm GMT), a venue which is well known to Carsley who spent five years as a player there with the Toffees.

Last month saw the Young Lions clock-up an impressive 9-1 win against Serbia at the City Ground in Nottingham, before they suffered a last-gasp 3-2 defeat against Ukraine.

Goalkeepers: Matthew Cox (Bristol Rovers, loan from Brentford), Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton, loan from Manchester City), Bashir Humphreys (Swansea City, loan from Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Millwall, loan from Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Stade de Reims, loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), James McAtee (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester City), Tyler Morton (Hull City, loan from Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Charlie Patino (Swansea City, loan from Arsenal)

Forwards: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Liam Delap (Hull City, loan from Manchester City), Sam Iling-Junior (Juventus), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Jaden Philogene (Hull City), Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City)