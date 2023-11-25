Opinion

You’d be forgiven for thinking it was the scouse mackems playing

Premier League football is back.

Hopefully by around ten to five or so this afternoon, Newcastle United will be back to winning ways against Chelsea.

Over the past few weeks I’ve noticed contributors on The Mag have started talking Chelsea up, saying how they have improved and that they will get better as the season progresses, Pochettino a good manager, starting to get his team to gel.

They are all valid points and to a degree, I agree with some of these comments.

Chelsea have definitely improved, they can only continue to improve, whilst Pochettino is a very good manager in my opinion for the respective jobs he did at Tottenham and Southampton previously.

However, Chelsea’s form for a good eight months was relegation fodder. If you took the name away and looked at the blue shirts, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was the scouse mackems playing.

So Chelsea have improved but the bar was set very very low for them and TBH, while I acknowledge they are getting better, I’m not concerned about them this season, in regards of them threatening to finish higher than Newcastle United in the table.

They are very vulnerable at the back and I’m still not convinced they’re good enough up top to consistently win games week in week out.

Anyways, enough about Chelsea and let’s talk about Newcastle United.

The Bournemouth result last time out was very disappointing and it wasn’t good enough for our expectations. Its the kind of fixture we have to be winning if we are serious about being up there. I don’t mean any disrespect to Bournemouth as they thoroughly deserved to beat us. That though wasn’t wor Newcastle United.

We were knackered before a ball was kicked, a shed load of players missing, plus away from home off the back of some very tough fixtures with fatigue and limited options, it was a good time for anybody to play us.

Today we will be fitter than that, stronger than that, and at St James’ Park we are a different animal.

Bruno, my boy Isak, Miggy should all be back and more importantly, the majority of the players will be recharged and raring to go. That makes a massive difference.

Chelsea don’t have a great record up here either and I think they’ll be leaving tonight with nothing. I expect to see more energy from the eleven out on the pitch and I’m confident the crowd will be fired up for this one and our players will feed off it.

I’m going for a 2-0 home win. I’m very confident we’ll win today. I just feel it.

Forget the media, forget the lazy journalism.

It is the same people that bang the drum and spout garbage about Man United being back when they ‘destroy’teams like Luton and Burnley 1-0. Speaking of Man United, we will beat them too next week and we can approach Christmas in a top five Champions League spot.

HTL

Comments welcome.