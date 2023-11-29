Opinion

You won’t find me crying after ‘only’ drawing in Champions League at PSG – After 4 relegations and…

As a Newcastle United fan, there is only one Champions League nightmare that I have ever experienced.

That was an ever recurring one for night after night, week after week, month after month, year after year, when I was resigned to Newcastle United never ever competing again in the Champions League.

Reality is that after four relegations and 14+ years of Mike Ashley, you won’t find me crying after ‘only’ drawing in Champions League at PSG.

That was something to feel like crying about, waking up and remembering that Mike Ashley was still in control and piling on further misery, by subjecting us to shameless characters like Steve Bruce and Lee Charnley.

Yes, like the rest of you, I was absolutely gutted about that shocking farce at the end of the PSG match, the referee and VAR gifting Mbappe the unjust penalty.

However, to be honest, I was most gutted not for myself, but on behalf of Eddie Howe and his players.

Yes they are all millionaires (well, give Lewis Miley a year or two) and earn however times as much money as me, but so what, all Premier League managers and players do!

The only important thing is what they do in return for their wages.

I used to feel sick to the stomach at the idea of my money going to Steve Bruce BUT with Eddie Howe, he is just a class act.

Like certain former Newcastle United managers you can clearly see he absolutely lives his job.

He is all consumed and gives it everything.

That is why his players do the same, it is called leading by example.

Not like Brucey, players amazed at how many days they were given off training, just so the manager could put his feet up. Danny Rose might have been woeful on the pitch for us but I will always be grateful for how he exposed Steve Bruce.

Anyway, where was I?

Oh yes, getting a draw in the Champions League at PSG not being the end of the world.

It isn’t.

The far bigger picture is that Newcastle United were brilliant last night.

A superb Eddie Howe strategy and the team putting it into practice perfectly. Yes we ‘only’ ended up drawing but the manager and his players couldn’t have done any more / better.

It is so exciting to be a Newcastle United fan, knowing that you go into ANY match now, capable of winning.

This season, Eddie and the boys have already defeated Man U, PSG, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Man City, Arsenal…

That thing about only wanting a club / team that tries…

Well for me, I only wanted a club / team that was competitive.

If we win trophies as well, then great, but no reason to cry on about if we don’t.

I don’t sit at home like glory hunters who ‘support’ the likes of Man U and Liverpool looking just to count trophies.

I just want to go to matches and think we can beat this lot.

I look at what Eddie Howe is doing and it is quite incredible.

I look at for years to come the likes of Livramento, Bruno, Miley, Hall, Botman, Gordon, Isak…

Lets drink the tears of Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal fans BUT not shed any ourselves.

There is quite literally no reason to, as Newcastle United are an ever growing force and the usual Premier League suspects don’t like it one bit.