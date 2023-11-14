Opinion

You just need to honestly answer this one question about these recent Newcastle United matches

Some interesting Newcastle United matches recently.

Some interesting Newcastle United results as well.

You win some you lose some.

I wanted to concentrate on the four very most recent Newcastle United matches.

Wednesday 1 November 2023

Man U 0 Newcastle United 3

Saturday 4 November 2023

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Tuesday 7 November 2023

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

Saturday 11 November 2023

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0

NOW CONSIDER THIS SCENARIO INSTEAD

Wednesday 1 November 2023

Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle

Saturday 4 November 2023

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Tuesday 7 November 2023

Man U v Newcastle United

Saturday 11 November 2023

Newcastle v Arsenal

So, this is where I just need you to honestly answer this one question…

If this alternative schedule of Newcastle United matches had been the reality, what do you believe the results would have been?

The big reason I am asking this, is due to the number of people trying to make out that certain factors had nothing to do with these last two results Newcastle suffered against Dortmund and Bournemouth. That it is simply Eddie Howe and/or his players to blame, that you can’t even consider things like such a serious tough packed schedule of matches AND the even more serious list of unavailable players.

So hand on heart, what do you believe would have been most likely to happen in the Dortmund and Bournemouth matches, if played when the Man U and Arsenal ones were?

If you say Newcastle would have still definitely lost both against Dortmund and Bournemouth, you are a big fat fibber for sure.

Personally, I think with this changed schedule, Newcastle United would have definitely won at Bournemouth. Just look at how good NUFC were against Arsenal, one of the very best teams in the Premier League, Eddie Howe’s side didn’t allow them one serious effort for Nick Pope to save, only on tame shot on target that was straight at him. That intensity shown against Arteta’s side, Bournemouth simply wouldn’t have been able to deal with.

As for if NUFC had faced Dortmund instead of Man U in the first of these four Newcastle United matches. I am not saying Newcastle United would have definitely won BUT I am confident that we’d have came away with a point (potentially all three points…).

I just think the way this schedule fell and what happened with losing ever more players, the Dortmund game and especially the Bournemouth match, became a step or two (hundred!) too far.

On the other hand, by the same token, if this alternative schedule had been the case, then I think very likely NUFC would now be out of the Carabao Cup AND I dread to think what Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal would have don to Newcastle United, considering the physical state of the players Eddie Howe was forced to put on the pitch, especially in that second half as time went on.

Put it this way, I would take a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth every time over a four or five goal hammering by Arsenal at St James’ Park!